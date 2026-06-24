Legislative privileges: Why India must codify Parliament powers at once

<p>What is common between comedian Kunal Kamra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge? Within the last one year, for separate incidents, notices for breach of legislative privilege have been moved against each of them. </p><p>While Kamra and Kharge are accused of making ‘insulting’ remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Prime Minister Modi respectively, the prime minister himself stands accused of ‘casting aspersions’ on MPs in his address to the nation following the defeat of the delimitation bills in Lok Sabha earlier this year. </p>.<p>The Constitution of India empowers <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/parliament">Parliament </a>and State legislatures to define their privileges by law, which they never did; uncodified legislative privileges are open to misuse through misguided and selective application against critics, opposition and even the press. </p>.NCW calls for codifying Muslim Personal Law to safeguard women's rights.<p>Before Independence, Indian legislators consistently demanded the same privileges as those enjoyed by the British MPs, to prevent frequent interference by the British government and courts in the functioning of the Indian Legislature and malicious reporting on its functioning by the British-controlled press. </p><p>These privileges were first codified in the Government of India Acts of 1919 and 1935 and the Constitution of India built further on these. Articles 105 and 194 enshrine privileges for Parliament and state legislatures respectively, in near-identical terms: freedom of speech inside Parliament and immunity from court proceedings for anything said or any vote in the House or its committees.</p>.<p>As per a Rajya Sabha Secretariat publication, privileges are special rights that apply to the House as a body, and on its individual members, ‘in order that the House may freely perform its functions’. They are designed as a shield against unwarranted interference. A commentary by Lok Sabha Secretariat identifies as privilege the power of the House to punish any act that obstructs the House in performing its functions. </p>.<p>The test laid down in the case of unauthorised access to call data records, allegedly by some Delhi Police personnels and others, of the then Leader of Opposition Arun Jaitley is instructive here. Jaitley argued that it violated his privacy and privilege because it prevented him from discharging his role as an opposition leader. </p><p>Noting that unlawful surveillance and interception will be an offence and violation of privacy, the Committee of Privileges in its 2015 report, reiterated in its 2019 report, held that for it to also be a breach of privilege it must be proved that it caused ‘hindrance or obstruction in the functioning of the MP in the House or any of its Committees.’ </p>.<p>Other than the privileges codified in the Constitution, Article 105(3) empowers Parliament to define its powers, privileges and immunities by law. The 42nd Constitution Amendment, 1976, removed the requirement for codification and provided that apart from claiming privileges that existed then, the House “may evolve” further privileges from time to time. This was an attempt to empower Parliament to invent privileges through its internal procedures. </p>.<p>It must be noted that if any law is enacted defining such privileges, such law would be subject to other provisions of the Constitution, including fundamental rights, making it tempting to keep privileges uncodified and regulated internally. The 44th Constitution Amendment, 1978 however, rightly undid this. </p>.<p>Though privileges remain uncodified, the question of codification has been discussed many times. Legislators’ stated position, across decades, has been that codification “would harm the prestige and sovereignty of Parliament without commensurate benefit.” Ironically, lawmakers argue that defining their privileges would diminish them and insist on operating without limits.</p>.Political representation of women undermines quota law.<p>Not every complaint of breach of privilege is referred to the Committee of Privileges. But, if referred, the Committee first decides ‘whether’ a breach occurred, and what remedial action follows. In the absence of codified privileges with specific definitions and principles to be applied to different situations, more often than not, political considerations and not actual ‘breach’ decide the outcome of the process.</p>.<p>For instance, applying the test laid down in Jaitley’s case, how would Kamra’s criticism, justified or not, prevent Maharashtra Assembly or Eknath Shinde from freely performing their functions? Have Kharge’s comments against the PM come in the way of the latter discharging his duties in the House? </p><p>The notice of breach of privilege against the PM for his address to the nation, accusing Opposition parties of committing ‘foeticide’ for voting against the delimitation bills, alleges that attributing motives to any member for any vote given in Parliament obstructs their free discharge of duty. </p><p>But, while this notice remains pending with Lok Sabha Speaker, the one against Kharge swiftly went to the Committee, indicating that discretion and inconsistency is baked in the process.</p>.<p>Given that the legislature even reserves the power to punish for its contempt, which may range from extracting an apology to suspension of MPs to imprisonment of an ordinary citizen, it is imperative that privileges are codified now.</p>.<p><em><strong>Maansi is a lawyer and founder of Maadhyam, an initiative closely tracking Parliament. Akhil is pursuing Masters in Political Science and has interned at Maadhyam.</strong></em></p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>