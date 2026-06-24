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Legislative privileges: Why India must codify Parliament powers at once

Legislative privileges: Why India must codify Parliament powers at once

The Constitution of India empowers Parliament and State legislatures to define their privileges by law, which they never did.
Akhil Muhammad
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 20:00 IST
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