Lessons between wickets

<p>Childhood <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cricket">cricket </a>was never just a game; it was an emotion, a daily ritual, and a lively classroom where life taught its earliest lessons. We had no proper pitches or boundary ropes—our grounds were streets, vacant plots, or schoolyards. </p><p>Bricks or slippers became stumps, and rules were created, adjusted, and sometimes ignored depending on the moment. Yet, despite this informality, one thing was certain: controversies were inevitable, turning every match into more than just play.</p>.<p>Every game would eventually reach a moment of argument. Decisions on LBW, wide balls, or unusual deliveries—what we called “no balls”—would spark intense debates. </p><p>The bowler would appeal confidently, the batsman would defend passionately, and within seconds, the group would split into two loud camps. In such moments, the umpire became both the most important and the most vulnerable person on the field.</p>.He was born to play Test cricket: Ravichandran Ashwin's childhood coach Subramaniam.<p>I often found myself in that role. At first, it felt like authority—raising a finger for “out” or signalling a “wide” brought a brief sense of importance. But that feeling faded quickly. The real challenge began after the decision. If I gave a batsman out LBW, protests erupted instantly: “That’s not out!” “It pitched outside!” “No way it was hitting the stumps!” Voices grew louder, and reason all but disappeared.</p>.<p>Similarly, when a wide was not given, arguments escalated rapidly. What began as a simple call soon turned into a noisy dispute, driven more by volume than logic. Standing alone against a group of friends was difficult.</p><p> Gradually, I began doing something unintended—I started altering decisions. Not out of doubt, but to keep the game going peacefully. Correctness took a back seat; compromise became the priority.</p>.<p>Looking back, these moments reveal deeper truths about human nature. Childhood cricket taught the power of group pressure: even when sure of what is right, it is hard to stand firm against many voices. It also showed the delicate balance between fairness and practicality. </p><p>Sometimes, maintaining harmony felt more important than insisting on correctness. These small experiences quietly shaped character, nurturing patience, empathy, and courage.</p>.<p>Beyond compromise, cricket taught resilience. The joy of the game never faded. Arguments ended as quickly as they began. A new ball was bowled, a boundary was cheered, and laughter returned. </p><p>The same friends who argued fiercely would soon celebrate together. This cycle of conflict and reconciliation mirrors life—disagreements are inevitable, but they need not damage relationships.</p>.Childhood trapped in pixels .<p>Most importantly, childhood cricket instilled integrity. Standing by the right decision requires courage, especially under pressure. Over time, these small choices form a moral compass that guides us in larger challenges.</p>.<p>That was the beauty of childhood cricket—competitive, emotional, imperfect, yet deeply unifying. In the end, the real victory was never in scoring runs or taking wickets but in learning when to stand firm, when to let go, and how to walk off the field with both self-respect and friendships intact.</p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>