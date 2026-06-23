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Lessons between wickets

Lessons between wickets

Every game would eventually reach a moment of argument. Decisions on LBW, wide balls, or unusual deliveries—what we called “no balls”—would spark intense debates.
K V Chandramouli
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 20:33 IST
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