Lessons for India in US-Israel’s ideological overreach

<p>As the fragile ceasefire in the Iran war is repeatedly breached by its original perpetrators — Israel and the United States — the world is grappling with the deep geopolitical and economic shocks, and historic implications, of this unnecessary conflict in West Asia.</p><p>On February 28, for a second time in less than a year, Israel and the US launched an unprovoked, illegal war of choice (not necessity) against Iran, even as negotiations over a nuclear deal offered a framework for lasting peace. Despite being heavily outclassed in symmetric warfare capabilities, Iran has held firm strategically. It has blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a vital channel through which <a href="https://unctad.org/publication/strait-hormuz-disruptions-implications-global-trade-and-development">15-20% of global oil and energy supplies</a> flow. This has raised gas prices, wiped huge value off the stock markets, and hurt the international trade and financial system.</p><p> <strong>The ideological underpinnings</strong></p><p>Long-term observers of US-Israel policy in West Asia often sum up this war with words from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's 1993 book, <em>A Place Among the Nations</em>, " … the task of Israel’s leaders is to try to convince the American government that it is in the interest of the United States to follow policies that cohere with Israeli interests, not vice versa.”</p><p>In contrast, US strategic objectives, calculations, and communication come across as grossly mismanaged. Political divisions aside, <a href="https://indiasworld.in/iran-war-us-neocons-the-israel-lobby-and-a-quest-for-greater-israel/">two ideologies</a> shaping Republican administrations in the 21st century stand out as Washington accepts yet another military debacle in the region.</p><p> First, the deeply entrenched <em>neoconservative</em> (neocon) ideology in Washington DC, marked by coercion and militarism as a key foreign policy doctrine in strategically significant global arenas. Second, the dovetailing with the idea of a ‘Greater Israel’ in West Asia — emboldened under Netanyahu and his Likud Party’s <em>revisionist Zionism</em> over the last three decades, and bridged in Washington by a disproportionately influential ‘Israel Lobby’.</p><p>Both the neocons and the Israel lobby are known for professing their disruptive beliefs about Israel’s regional role, most notably through the infamous 1996 policy document ‘A Clean Break: A New Strategy for Securing the Realm’ — commissioned by Netanyahu before his first prime ministerial term, and later translated into US foreign and security policy during successive Bush administrations (2000-2008).</p><p> In the 2024 election cycle, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), the most powerful Zionist lobby in the US, spent ~$100 million across 389 races (363 House, 26 Senate) out of the 535 seats. Of these, 318 were won.</p><p><strong>The global repercussions</strong></p><p>As academics John Mearsheimer and Stephen Walt explain in their 2006 paper <em><a href="https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdf/10.1111/j.1475-4967.2006.00260.x">The Israel Lobby And US Foreign Policy</a>, </em>Israel and its supporters want the US to handle threats against Israel, aiming to weaken its adversaries and allow Israel more control over the region, while Washington foots the bill. Even if the US struggles to change West Asia materially, at least Israel will remain protected by a superpower. This is of particular global concern because the lobby's influence raises terrorism risks for all countries, including US’ allies and strategic partners. For instance, by blocking US pressure on Israel for peace, the lobby prevents a just resolution to the Israel-Palestine conflict or a sustainable deal over Iran’s nuclear designs, which empowers extremists across the region and contributes to global Islamic radicalism.</p><p>India, a pluralistic society, considers both the US and Israel its strategic partners today. Making it imperative for us to be prudent over the excesses of either of the aforementioned ideologies. Especially when the fallout affects the international order adversely, and hits home even harder. India’s relations with the US, an ever-growing pillar of global promise over the last 20 years, have <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/trumps-nobel-fixation-and-india-us-ties-under-strain-3675294">gone unstable</a> under the Donald Trump administration. An administration that has given a very unpredictable, belligerent, and zero-sum face to US foreign policy.</p><p>Was India, a nation of 1.5 billion people which considers itself the ‘a leader of the Global South’, hoping to bandwagon a swift, and unwarranted, US-Israel military overreach in Iran? A sharp division has emerged in the domestic discourse on India’s position on the many aspects of national interest exposed to this war. Especially with respect to India’s traditional neutrality in the region, and the diplomatic and economic opportunities it has afforded us. </p><p><strong>Conclusion</strong></p><p>Netanyahu, with an International Criminal Court warrant against him for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza conflict, touts India’s ‘crazy love’ for Israel. However, having overcome 200 years of colonial plunder at the hands of Western civilisation, India mustn’t forget that just months earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave a <a href="https://www.state.gov/releases/office-of-the-spokesperson/2026/02/secretary-of-state-marco-rubio-at-the-munich-security-conference">rousing speech in Munich</a>, recalling the proud heritage and history of the same Western civilisation’s settler colonialism. A ‘sacred inheritance’, in his words, that must be carried forward.</p><p> There are two frames for Indian foreign policy to consider here. One, how a small country (Israel) continues to exert such critical influence on the foreign policy of a vulnerable superpower (the US), leveraging its diaspora to further a globally-disruptive ideological agenda. Another, how the overzealous pursuit of that agenda has increasingly left the civil life and society, in both nations, deeply divided — Israel being led towards becoming a security state, and a global pariah; and the US losing significant credibility, forcing its well-wishers to hedge on their mutual interests. In a world with rampant power contestation and shifting polarities, India can ill-afford its strategic partners turning into strategic liabilities.</p><p> <em><strong>Rahul Batra works with India’s leading think-tanks on technology and foreign policy.</strong></em></p>