Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Lessons from epic elopements

Lessons from epic elopements

After Arjuna had taken Subhadra away, Krishna managed to pacify Balarama and convince him it was a good thing. But why even go so far as Subhadra and Arjuna?
nusha S Rao
Anusha S Rao
Last Updated : 07 March 2026, 20:48 IST
Last Updated : 07 March 2026, 20:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionPrism

Follow us on :

Follow Us