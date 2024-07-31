Lessons from the heart

For most of us, school-days are a cherished memory. I too have my share of wonderful memories—of pranks played, games won, and fights lost. But as a septuagenarian, I recall with gratitude the kindness of the sister in St Joseph’s Convent, Saugor in Madhya Pradesh, and marvel at the magnanimity of two children my own age: my classmates at two different stages of my education, who in retrospect seem like evolved souls at a young age.
The sister had found me crying in the class one day and asked me why. I told her I was hungry, and she took me to the chapel and gave me two slices of bread with butter and a glass of milk. My tears stopped at the sight of food, and as soon as I finished eating, I ran back to my class. I have forgotten the sister’s name but vividly recall the taste of that sandwich.
Indira was my classmate in Bhopal in primary school. Those were the days when children drank straight from the school tap. I was no exception, but what made me abhorrent, at least to Indira, was my habit of wiping my mouth on the sleeves of my white shirt. She found it disgusting and repeatedly advised me to stop doing it. I paid no heed. Then, one fine day, she brought a gift for me. I was only too eager to see what it was, and when I tore open the packet, I found two white handkerchiefs! I do not recall whether I made use of them subsequently, but now I realise how nicely she had conveyed her message.
Bhupender Singh is another classmate who has left an indelible mark on me. He was the class topper. Although I scored decently in most subjects, Sanskrit was my weak point. After the results of the first term were announced, I had sat dejected as I had scored only nine marks in Sanskrit. Bhupender, seeing me sad, offered to teach me Sanskrit every day after lunch break. While all the other children went off to play after lunch, this boy sat with me and taught me Sanskrit. This went on for a whole term, and when at the end of the term the results showed that I had scored top marks in the subject, Bhupender was genuinely happy and congratulated me. He even brought me chocolate the next day. A magnanimous gesture indeed from one so young.
Much water has passed under the bridge since these incidents. The sister must be with the Lord. I have no clue about the other two fine people. But I have no doubt that they are continuing with their good ways.