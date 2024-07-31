Lessons from the heart

Bhupender Singh is another classmate who has left an indelible mark on me. He was the class topper. Although I scored decently in most subjects, Sanskrit was my weak point. After the results of the first term were announced, I had sat dejected as I had scored only nine marks in Sanskrit. Bhupender, seeing me sad, offered to teach me Sanskrit every day after lunch break. While all the other children went off to play after lunch, this boy sat with me and taught me Sanskrit. This went on for a whole term, and when at the end of the term the results showed that I had scored top marks in the subject, Bhupender was genuinely happy and congratulated me. He even brought me chocolate the next day. A magnanimous gesture indeed from one so young.