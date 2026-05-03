<p>Over the past two months, oil prices have swung sharply and gas markets have tightened again, pushing governments from Europe to Asia into a familiar scramble: secure supplies, lock in contracts, and refill reserves.</p>.<p>We continue to treat energy security as a procurement problem. Secure crude, hedge prices, diversify suppliers.</p>.<p>But recent shocks have exposed the flaw. When geopolitics tightens, even well-stocked nations are forced to negotiate access instead of exercising autonomy. The vulnerability is not just where energy comes from. It is what systems are built to depend on.</p>.<p>India’s energy system like much of the world’s remains concentrated around a narrow band of fuels. That concentration is the structural fault line. When systems rely on a few dominant inputs, every disruption spreads across the economy. These ‘supply shocks’ are, in fact, design failures.</p>.Yemen says oil tanker hijacked off Shabwa coast, heads towards Somali waters.<p>In 2022, when Russian gas flows to Europe fell, German electricity prices surged over fourfold, triggering more than €200 billion in State support. The issue wasn’t just scarcity, it was rigidity. The system couldn’t switch.</p>.<p>The pattern repeats. Texas’s 2021 freeze exposed a narrow, brittle grid. The UK’s gas-linked pricing transmitted shocks directly into electricity markets.</p>.<p>Different crises, same flaw. We optimised for efficiency, but built fragility. Pipelines for fuels without pathways between them.</p>.<p><strong>From scarcity to optionality</strong></p>.<p>The constraint today is not resource scarcity, it is system rigidity.</p>.<p>Advances in chemistry and materials science are expanding the fuel landscape. Energy can now be derived from biomass, municipal waste, agricultural residue, water, sunlight and even captured carbon dioxide.</p>.<p>Ethanol and methanol for transport blending </p> <p>Biogas and dimethyl ether (DME) for decentralised energy </p>.<p>Hydrogen and synthetic fuels for industry </p>.<p>Sustainable aviation fuels for long-haul mobility </p>.<p>Individually, these solve specific constraints. Collectively, they create something far more valuable: optionality. And optionality is resilience.</p>.<p>A system with multiple fuel pathways gains switching capacity - the ability to reconfigure under stress. Over time, this prevents disruptions in one fuel from cascading across the economy.</p>.<p>Brazil offers a clear illustration. Its ethanol programme displaces roughly 40 per cent of gasoline demand, creating a parallel fuel system that dampens exposure to global oil shocks.</p>.<p>The deeper transition is not just about new fuels but new origins. The linear model of extract, consume, and discard is giving way to a circular one: reuse, convert, synthesise, and reintegrate.</p>.<p>Plastic waste is being re-engineered into hydrocarbons; captured carbon dioxide is synthesised into fuels like methanol; agricultural and municipal waste streams are converted into biogas and biofuels.</p>.<p>At the University of Cambridge, researchers have demonstrated systems that convert plastic waste and battery acid into hydrogen using sunlight, collapsing the boundary between waste and energy.</p>.<p>In a circular system, landfills become reserves; emissions become inventory; waste becomes input.</p>.OPEC+ agrees in principle on small oil output quota hike without UAE, sources say.<p>India is already assembling pieces of this future quietly, incrementally.</p>.<p>Research at CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory is advancing dimethyl ether as a substitute compatible with existing LPG infrastructure. Work at IIT Bombay is linking biomass conversion to fuel production, turning farm residue into an energy stream instead of a pollution problem.</p>.<p>Compressed biogas plants, ethanol blending, and early hydrogen pilots are steadily expanding the fuel base. But this progress remains fragmented.</p>.<p>India is innovating at the edges while the core system remains largely unchanged. Policy continues to prioritise incremental blending targets and supply additions, rather than redesigning the system itself.</p>.<p>Without integration, these efforts risk becoming parallel experiments—not a transition.</p>.<p>Yet one gap remains. We are building fuels but not systems that can switch between them.</p>.<p>Resilience requires more than diversity. It requires interoperability: infrastructure, standards, and policy frameworks that allow fuels to be interchangeable based on availability, price, or need.</p>.<p>Without switching systems, diversity fragments. With them, diversity compounds.</p>.<p>The real question is no longer whether alternatives exist. It is whether we can switch fast enough when it matters.</p>.<p>Some countries appeared to have already internalised this logic. </p>.<p>China’s energy strategy has reduced exposure to external shocks not by eliminating imports but by expanding domestic optionality. Investments in renewables, domestic production, storage, and electrification have created multiple parallel pathways.</p>.<p>The result is not independence but insulation. While fuel-constrained economies scramble during global disruptions, China increasingly relies on stockpiles, domestic energy, and a growing electric mobility base to absorb shocks. This is what an energy system with options looks like.</p>.<p><strong>The economics of circularity</strong></p>.<p>Dependence is expensive. India’s oil import bill constrains fiscal choices and delays investment in domestic capability. A diversified, circular system changes that equation retaining value within the economy, converting waste into assets, and reducing exposure to global volatility.</p>.<p>But this transition must be measured to be managed. A Fuel Diversity Index captures not just the range of fuels, but how effectively an economy can switch between them making it a proxy for resilience. The greater the diversity and interoperability, the lower the cost of disruption.</p>.<p>In other words, it measures not just energy but economic insulation. Energy stops being a cost centre; it becomes a value network.</p>.<p>This transition is not just about replacing fossil fuels with cleaner alternatives. It is about redesigning the system itself—towards circularity, diversity, and adaptability.</p>.<p>Think of the end-state as an energy dashboard where multiple fuels coexist, each serving different needs, and can be dialled up or down depending on price, availability, or disruption. Oil, biofuels, hydrogen, electricity, and synthetic <br>fuels are no longer silos, but coordi-<br>nated options.</p>.<p>Energy security is no longer about stockpiles, it is about switchability at scale. The future will not belong to countries with the largest energy reserves, it will belong to those that can run energy like a dashboard—switching fuels as seamlessly as data, turning every disruption into a decision, not a crisis.</p>.<p><em><strong>The writer serves as a Global Entrepreneur in Residence at the Massachusetts Venture Development Centre in Boston, US.</strong></em></p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>