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Lessons from the oil shock

Lessons from the oil shock

Compressed biogas plants, ethanol blending, and early hydrogen pilots are steadily expanding the fuel base. But this progress remains fragmented.
Vijay Kanuru
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 19:10 IST
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 19:10 IST
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