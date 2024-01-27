Let children be children

A careful look at television programmes in our own country, especially in the aftermath of the mushrooming growth of reality shows, shows a clear bent of intent towards the endorsement of a culture where minors are not just objectified but comfortably complimented for being sexually attractive or adult-like. The packaging of ‘childhood’ and children as sex objects for mass consumption is a rampant trend in popular media today, and this is being further celebrated on social media platforms such as Instagram, where children under the age of 18 are allowed access to the world of popular celebrity cultures and made vulnerable to influences that their juvenile minds are unable to deal with. It is unfortunate that we are exposing our children to a world that does not celebrate childhood in its true spirit but uses it to push forward its own agenda, which is often problematic not just in its intentions but also in its methods. The culture of passive consumption of popular media, including videos, photos, reels, and information, normalises uncritical thinking and the acceptance of everything without nuanced judgement.