Let God have his way

Life is layered with contradictions. WhatsApp for example, the cross-platform messaging service which seemed rather superfluous initially is almost a necessity now. And although we are often swamped with unnecessary messages and images there are times when a single quote or story intrigues the mind and warms the heart. My mother recently forwarded to me one such story.

Once upon a time, a king was taking rounds in his kingdom ensuring that all the systems and processes were in place. While in a village, he suddenly realised the top buttons in his coat had come undone. Not wanting to present a shabby picture in front of his people the king immediately asked for a tailor.

A tailor was quickly found and quite deftly he sewed the buttons for the king.

Happy with the neat work at a short notice, the king asked the tailor how much he should pay him. The tailor did not expect to be paid for doing something rather insignificant and that too for the king. “No need for any payment Sire, I barely did anything for you”.

“No!” the king urged. “ I must pay you for your services, you saved me from a potentially embarrassing situation”. The tailor started thinking. It will be impolite to ask the king for two annas, also if I ask him for two rupees he will think my services are pricey and that I fleece the general public. A man of reason, he soon found a way out of his dilemma. “ Sire, i don’t think i need to be paid for such a small task. However, if you do feel you must give me something, please give whatever you deem fit”.

The king told his ministers to give the tailor two big plots of fertile land. Afterall, a king will think and act like a king. The Tailor was astounded at his good luck.

Similarly, if we leave things to God, He will bestow his grace upon us according to his expanse. We are all limited by our circumstances and perspectives, but God thinks best and with him possibilities become limitless. Depending on our need and situation we might just ask for an apple while He could have an entire orchard planned for us.