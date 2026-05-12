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Let the Koh-i-Noor haunt the crown, Zohran

Let the Koh-i-Noor haunt the crown, Zohran

Zohran is not the first to demand that the diamond be returned to India.
Abhay Vaidya
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 19:37 IST
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 19:37 IST
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