Letter from Karnataka: New fault-lines in fiscal federalism

The challenge is exacerbated by the fact that this deep structural imbalance in India’s economy and the new fault-lines are emerging against the backdrop of an extremely fraught federal politics. New Delhi has always tended toward fiscal centralisation. However, in recent years, this has intensified significantly. On the fiscal front, the Centre has failed to keep to its promise. Having accepted the 14th and 15th FC recommendations to enhance states’ share in the divisible pool of taxes from 32% to 41% (15th FC), the Centre has carefully avoided fulfilling it. Worse, it has resorted to the unsavoury practice of increasing cesses and surcharges on taxes, which are not shareable with states, to ringfence tax revenues for its own purposes. All states can do in this scenario is protest, loudly.