Letters from yesterday 

Well, the world of Marx was not very different from the times we were growing up in the seventies and eighties — a world without the internet, digital interfaces, and chat apps. Times when connections were forged through ink and paper, and when the arrival of a letter was a mini celebration. I fondly remember those evenings that held a special magic for us when we gathered around my aunt, who would read aloud letters from relatives written in Tamizh. When we heard our names read out from those letters, our joy was boundless. The letters held the weight of the world within their folds. Each of them, whether it be an appointment letter or a terse rejection, found its way home, carried by the faithful hands of the postman. Knowing that nothing was instantaneous, a quiet anticipation filled us as we eagerly awaited news of cousins coming over for the summer holidays. There was infinite charm in the waiting.