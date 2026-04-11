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Life beyond the routine transactions

Life beyond the routine transactions

Civilisations endure not by power alone, but by shared norms
Hari Arayammakul
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 00:07 IST
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 00:07 IST
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OpinionRight in the middle

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