Life is a mirror. You get what you give 

A mirror enables self-reflection; bears all your qualities and personality; no hesitation or concealment or misleading clues. It evokes strong feelings in us, and can also be incredibly powerful tool for changing our perspective and seeing parts of ourselves that are usually hidden as we look out into the world. It can boost self confidence, self love and overall self development tool. Alone, standing and staring at yourself in the mirror, you realise it is also the best instrument to reflect your inner world. Learning how to see yourself in your own reflection can increase self-esteem, and stress-management, and improve relationships and emotional resilience.