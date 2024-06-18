Life is a mirror. You get what you give 

Life is a mirror. Smile, it will smile back. Frown, get angry or upset, it’ll reflect the same negativity. Remove the pinch of negativity from your thoughts, mirror reflects it. When you think and act positively, your actions will automatically be purified and will meet the purpose of harmony and restore peace, love, and affection.
Life is not only a mirror but also a miracle orchestrated by God; very much away, but still a part of every one of us. Like any other, this mirror also needs to be wiped, cleaned, polished and maintained well in order for it to show accurate results.
What do you see in this mirror; a reflection of the world? You see, what you want to see; three percepectives in a lifetime: yourself, yourself and an acknowledgement of the existence of God and finally only God.
At the mundane level, a mirror reflects your own physical body. You can change it only when you change yourself. It is exactly similar, when you relate to others in the world. Treat all others the same way you would like to be treated and you’d have created several other YOUs.
A mirror enables self-reflection; bears all your qualities and personality; no hesitation or concealment or misleading clues. It evokes strong feelings in us, and can also be incredibly powerful tool for changing our perspective and seeing parts of ourselves that are usually hidden as we look out into the world. It can boost self confidence, self love and overall self development tool. Alone, standing and staring at yourself in the mirror, you realise it is also the best instrument to reflect your inner world. Learning how to see yourself in your own reflection can increase self-esteem, and stress-management, and improve relationships and emotional resilience.
Finally, we should not forget our innate desire to be seen and reflected. As children, we learned to understand ourselves through the reflections of those around us. In fact, face-to-face contact is essential for our social and emotional development. As we spend more time alone and on our devices, we miss out on this social reflection.
Above all, harmonise your lifestyle with that of the image you see (or imagine) in the mirror such that you possess and demonstrate the quality of being honest, having strong moral principles.