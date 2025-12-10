<p class="bodytext">Now that December is here, I see people looking back at their New Year resolutions and the weight-loss plans they had made for 2025. It reminds me of a phase in my life four years ago, when I decided to lose the 10 kgs I had gained during my twin pregnancy.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Weight gain during maternity is considered normal, even harmless, but once my twins turned two, I made up my mind to shed it—and to leave no stone unturned.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Diet, exercise, cutting out every extra calorie, and adding anything that might help me lose weight became my new <span class="italic">mantra</span>. When I began counting calories and looked at the plate recommended for weight loss, I remembered my mother telling me during pregnancy that I wasn’t eating for one person but for three. In truth, I had eaten for six. Now, I had to eat for half a person.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Half my plate became salads and boiled vegetables. Chewing slowly through mountains of greens, I felt less like half a person and more like a sheep in a pasture.</p>.<p class="bodytext">I took up the rituals of exercise. I went from Angela Arnold’s gentle workouts to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘pump it up’ YouTube videos in the same week.</p>.<p class="bodytext">I realised that I was “poisoning” myself with milk and sugar, so I started drinking black coffee. I was ready to sacrifice anything that stood between me and weight loss. One day, I triumphantly offered a cup of black coffee from my new coffee maker to my father-in-law. He took a sip and promptly spluttered it out. That said it all—but I endured the black coffee.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Soon, I was drinking three cups of green tea a day. It didn’t taste any better than black coffee, but I did it anyway. Around that time, I heard a Kannada song that went, “<span class="italic">kudithale</span> green tea <span class="italic">pakkadamane </span>aunty” (the aunty next-door drinks green tea). Drinking that bitter brew, I couldn’t help thinking how I had officially become that aunty after giving birth to three children.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The final nail in the coffin was chamomile tea. When I began having trouble sleeping, Google told me chamomile tea might help. The next day, I was sipping it dutifully. Weeks later I finally read the box and discovered chamomile tea contains no actual tea. Zero. I had graduated from <span class="italic">pakkadamane</span> aunty to a sheep grazing on fancy chamomile flowers. That was the day I said goodbye to all herbal teas and black coffee.</p>.<p class="bodytext">I made myself a cup of strong filter coffee—with milk and sugar. I savoured it, misty-eyed, and realised how much I had missed.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Whether I was an aunty or not, I wanted to live like a human being, not like a sheep. So filter coffee was back in my life. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Four years later, I did shed those extra 10 kgs. But more importantly, I’m happy—I’m living like a human again.</p>