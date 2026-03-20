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Limits of spectacle | Modi’s foreign policy contradictions exposed

Limits of spectacle | Modi’s foreign policy contradictions exposed

Under Modi, India has chosen dependence as a strategic choice. But from Nehru to Manmohan Singh, India displayed a fiercely independent foreign policy and autonomy.
Bharat Bhushan
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 05:50 IST
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 05:50 IST
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