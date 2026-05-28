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Limits of welfarism

Limits of welfarism

Karnataka remains among India’s strongest economies. Bengaluru continues to enjoy global prominence in technology, aerospace, semiconductors, electronics, and EV manufacturing.
K V Chandramouli
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 20:01 IST
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