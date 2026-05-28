Limits of welfarism

<p>Karnataka’s political discourse today is increasingly shaped by two dominant approaches: welfare-oriented Bhagya guarantee schemes and AHINDA-centred social justice politics. Both have become central to the Congress government’s governance narrative over the last three years. Welfare guarantees have provided direct support to economically vulnerable sections, while AHINDA politics has emphasised representation for minorities, backward classes, and Dalits.</p>.<p>Both frameworks carry political and social significance. However, as Karnataka moves towards the 2028 Assembly elections, an important public debate is emerging: can redistribution alone satisfy the aspirations of a rapidly changing society?</p>.A budget of schemes, not outcomes.<p>The Sadhana Samavesha held in Tumakuru on May 19 reflected the government’s attempt to showcase three years of governance focused on guarantee implementation and welfare delivery. The event highlighted flagship schemes, welfare measures, and development works. Beyond political messaging, however, it also raised a larger question: have these policies substantially improved employment, industrial growth, infrastructure, and long-term economic opportunity?</p>.<p>Karnataka remains among India’s strongest economies. Bengaluru continues to enjoy global prominence in technology, aerospace, semiconductors, electronics, and EV manufacturing. Reports show that Karnataka attracted major investments between 2022 and 2025, generating thousands of jobs across sectors.</p>.<p>However, these achievements remain insufficient when measured against Karnataka’s vast youth population, rising unemployment, widening regional imbalance, and growing demand for stable livelihoods. Karnataka requires large-scale manufacturing, MSME expansion, rural industrialisation, agro-processing industries, infrastructure growth, and stronger skill-development ecosystems capable of generating opportunities across all sections of society. This is where the debate surrounding Bhagya and AHINDA politics becomes more significant.</p>.<p>Bhagya schemes primarily function as redistribution mechanisms intended to provide immediate welfare relief and consumption stability. AHINDA politics historically emerged as an important social justice framework aimed at correcting entrenched inequalities and improving political representation for marginalised communities. Both therefore serve important constitutional and social purposes.</p>.<p>A broader economic assessment suggests that Bhagya and AHINDA frameworks, by themselves, have not fundamentally resolved structural unemployment in Karnataka. Welfare schemes may provide short-term financial relief, but they do not automatically create large-scale formal employment in manufacturing, technology, or industrial sectors. Infrastructure development similarly depends upon capital investment, productive expenditure, and long-term planning rather than recurring subsidy commitments.</p>.<p>Skill development presents another challenge. Effective skill ecosystems require vocational institutions, industrial partnerships, training infrastructure, and employment linkages. Welfare transfers alone do not create such systems. Likewise, industrial expansion and entrepreneurship depend upon policy stability, infrastructure quality, investor confidence, access to credit, and governance efficiency.</p>.<p>Karnataka’s fiscal structure further complicates the situation. The state’s estimated monthly revenue capacity ranges between Rs 22,000 crore and Rs 27,000 crore. However, salaries, pensions, interest payments, and administrative overheads together account for nearly Rs 14,500–19,000 crore every month. When Bhagya guarantee schemes—estimated to cost Rs 4,000–6,000 crore monthly—are added, Karnataka’s recurring expenditure rises to approximately Rs 18,500-25,000 crore per month, narrowing fiscal space for infrastructure, irrigation, industrial corridors, regional development, and long-term capital formation.</p>.<p>Consequently, welfare may continue sustaining consumption demand, but developmental capacity risks slowing if productive investment does not expand simultaneously.</p>.<p>As Karnataka approaches 2028, voter expectations are also evolving. As millennials and Gen Z become electorally dominant by 2028, political expectations may gradually shift from redistribution to performance-based governance. The experiences of parties such as the TMC, DMK, and LDF suggest that welfare and social justice politics alone may not ensure long-term political success. Kerala’s experience particularly reflects this transition, where governance is increasingly judged not merely by welfare distribution but also by performance in education, healthcare, infrastructure, administration, and public services. Karnataka’s voters too appear to be moving in a similar direction.</p>.<p><strong>(The writer is a retired deputy director of boilers)</strong></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>