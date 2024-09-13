Liquidity crisis looms as credit outpaces deposit

As the Mumbai-based economic commentator Vivek Kaul argues (and I agree with him here): “I haven’t been able to get my head around this argument completely, because this money, even though delayed, does ultimately reach the banking system.” Kaul also explains how the Reserve Bank of India creating money to support the government’s borrowing needs (for capital expenditure and other spending priorities) is creating additional money in the financial system, which usually drives deposits too, but in this case, that additional money is not adding to any bank deposit growth.