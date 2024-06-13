Live in the moment

Life is fragile and fleeting, and it’s over before we know it. We just have to grab and live in the moments it offers us to make our life meaningful and sublime. Yes, it takes patience and vulnerability and faith and resolve, however recognizing and leaning into the discomfort of transience and vulnerability teaches us to live with joy, gratitude and grace. It is the transitoriness in everything we love and experience that creates a sense of the sacred in our lives.