Living in Modi’s ‘Barbie-world’ — From Rajpath to Namo Cities

<p>Indians may soon be living in a Namo-world. They could wake up in a Namo city, take a Namo train, use the Namo App, visit a Namo hospital if they fall sick, use Namo scholarships to support school-going girls, or get direct benefit transfer under a Namo scheme. Finally, in their old age sit at Namo Ghat in Varanasi and meditate.</p><p>Like Aqua’s foot-tapping iconic song from 1997, <em><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZyhrYis509A">I am a Barbie girl</a>,</em> we could be singing, “I am a Namo-Indian, living in Namo-World. Life is plastic, it’s fantastic”.</p><p>The Union Urban Affairs inistry has announced that it plans to build four new cities in the National Capital Region to be called <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/plan-2041-no-change-in-ncr-boundary-four-namo-cities-to-come-up-region-to-be-divided-into-3-zones-4041582">‘Namo-cities’</a> under a proposed Regional Plan-2041. This is ostensibly aimed at decentralising urbanisation and reducing pressure on the national capital, Delhi, by creating new economic and residential hubs in the NCR.</p><p>In contemporary Indian politics, Namo has become widely accepted as an abbreviation for Narendra Modi. It became a political brand associated with Modi as he emerged as a central figure in Indian politics. Hence, the <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/business/india-business/lok-sabha-elections-namo-raga-t-shirts-sell-like-hot-cakes/articleshow/69028664.cms">election slogan ‘Namo Again’</a> has now extended to government programmes, infrastructure, and State-sponsored apps.</p><p>The Namo brand, without doubt, benefits from the religious associations with obeisance associated with the Sanskrit word. Its Sanskrit origin is <em>namah,</em> indicating obeisance, salutation and reverence as in ‘I bow to’. Hence, <em>Om namo bhagavate vasudevaya</em> (I bow to Vishnu) or <em>Om namah Shivaya</em> (I bow to Shiva). It invokes reverence, devotion, and respect towards the benefactor — whether a god or a human.</p>.Namo Bharat trains now available for birthday celebrations, pre-wedding shoots.<p>It simultaneously invokes an individual leader along with a cultural tradition, referring to a religious vocabulary, which seeks to create an obedient national identity perpetually bowing to the State or to the leader. This should be anathema in a democracy, but is a necessary ingredient for creating a personality cult.</p><p>No wonder then that besides the latest move to name cities, we have several Union government projects branded as Namo projects: <a href="https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2230858&reg=48&lang=2">Namo Bharat</a> rapid rail transport system, <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/varanasi/namo-ghat-inaugurated-a-divine-destination-for-devotees-in-varanasi/articleshow/115342081.cms">Namo Ghat</a> in Varanasi, <a href="https://namodronedidi.da.gov.in/">Namo Drone Didi</a>, a <a href="https://namomeridnhdd.in/">Namo Medical Educational and Research Institute at Silvassa</a> (earlier Government Medical College).</p><p>Up to now, Namo-prefixed schemes were largely confined to states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), such as Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Gujarat has a <a href="https://cmogujarat.gov.in/en/node/2294">Namo Laxmi Yojana and a Namo Saraswati Yojana</a> offering school scholarships to girl students, <a href="https://dte.gujarat.gov.in/namo-e-tab-tablet-yojana-government-resolutions">Namo e-Tablet Yojana</a> for subsidising tablets for college students, and <a href="https://www.e-sevakendra.in/namoshri_yojna.php">Namo Shree Yojana</a> for supporting pregnant women. In addition, Gujarat also has a <a href="https://www.narendramodimedicalcollege.edu.in/">Narendra Modi Medical College</a> in Ahmedabad that is run by the BJP-ruled Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (and renamed from AMC MET Medical College); and a <a href="https://deshgujarat.com/2023/10/01/narendra-modi-panchayat-raj-evam-gramin-vikas-sansthan-in-gandhinagar/">Narendra Modi Panchayati Raj Evam Gramin Vikas Sansthan</a> and the <a href="https://www.business-standard.com/article/sports/ahmedabad-s-sardar-patel-stadium-renamed-to-narendra-modi-stadium-121022400620_1.html">Narendra Modi Stadium (earlier, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium)</a> at Ahmedabad, owned by the Gujarat Cricket Association.</p><p>Now, Maharashtra has a <a href="http://govtschemes.in/maharashtra-namo-shetkari-maha-samman-nidhi-yojana">Namo Shetkari Maha Sanman Nidhi Yojana</a> for supporting farmers. The National Botanical Research Institute, a Union government body, has developed a <a href="https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/csirs-new-lotus-variety-namoh-108-a-grand-gift-to-pm-modi-science-minister/article67213837.ece">Namoh-108, a lotus cultivar with 108 petals</a> — a sacred number in Hinduism. There is a <a href="https://www.justdial.com/Jaipur/Namo-Hospital-Opposite-Kalyan-Ji-Kothi-Vaishali-Nagar/0141PX141-X141-221017115746-E4S5_BZDET">Namo Hospital in Jaipur </a> and in <a href="https://www.youtube.com/shorts/tMDUu7p1SQ4">Daman</a>, and a <a href="https://www.namohospitalpune.com/">Namo Multi-speciality Hospital in Pune</a>. Then there is a <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/mango-man-names-new-hybrid-variety-as-namo-aam/articleshow/47176956.cms">Namo-mango</a>, a <a href="https://www.narendramodi.in/mkbquiz">Namo App</a> and a <a href="https://indianexpress.com/elections/namo-tv-disappears-as-campaiging-for-lok-sabha-elections-end-5739507/">Namo TV (short-lived)</a> associated with the BJP and Modi’s political campaign outreach.</p><p>Why then are so many things being called Namo, by a government that had railed against the personality cult where everything was named after the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty? Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself is busy burying Nehru six feet deep at every opportunity he gets, and is yet not averse to his moniker being applied to everything from cities to phone apps.</p><p>The political gains are obvious. A strong personal branding helps citizens to identify various welfare projects with him. Rather than naming public infrastructure and policies after generic national symbols, historical figures, freedom fighters, and other social heroes, they are bound to the persona of a single leader, the fount of all wisdom in the government.</p><p>Associating various government initiatives with the leader strengthens the party and makes electoral communication easy. Then there is the sycophancy ingrained in public officials, a vestige of centuries of feudalism, followed by colonial rule, which explains why even botanists employed by the government are naming new cultivars after him and farmers are renaming mangoes.</p>.Namo Bharat RRTS crosses 1 lakh riders on first full day after launch.<p>But the Namo-brand is also an attempt to rewrite the narrative in the public domain. Modi wants to displace the older political registry. The Namo-branding must be seen as part of a legacy-building project, initiatives that will ensure historical visibility of the leader, long after he is gone.</p><p>The <a href="https://thefederal.com/category/opinion/architecture-as-modis-political-assertion-in-remaking-of-lutyens-delhi-226149">rebuilding of Lutyens’ Delhi</a>, <a href="https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/nehrus-name-dropped-nmml-renamed-prime-ministers-museum-and-library-society/article66975668.ece">renaming historical buildings</a>, <a href="https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/12-years-of-decolonisation-how-modi-government-shed-british-era-practices-11617406">roads</a>, and now building Namo Cities will create a physical legacy. Modi is changing the story that India tells itself about its capital and its <a href="https://asianartnewspaper.com/the-story-of-delhi/">earlier eight avatars</a> as he seeks to break both from the colonial and the post-colonial Nehru era, not only by destroying buildings and replacing them with new ones but also by renaming roads (Racecourse Road to <a href="https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/race-course-road-where-prime-minister-lives-renamed-lok-kalyan-marg-1464691">Lok Kalyan Marg</a>, Rajpath to <a href="https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/government-decides-to-rename-rajpath-in-delhi-as-kartavya-path-say-sources/article65854023.ece">Kartavya Path</a>, the new residence of the prime minister to be rebranded <a href="https://newsonair.gov.in/pmo-renamed-sewa-tirth-by-prime-minister-modi/">Seva Tirth</a>).</p><p>This change is described as erasure of a colonial legacy, but it could as easily be seen as a vehicle for a Hindu national legacy that Modi wants to leave behind. He is trying to ensure that the future governments will operate within a physical landscape and nomenclatures shaped by the Modi era.</p><p>Yet, at some level, this desperation also points to an awareness of impermanence, when after a decade of consolidating power, the leader is confronted with the question: What happens after I am gone? Branding and building infrastructure, grand monuments (a new Parliament, Seva Tirth, a new Central Vista, Namo Cities) are attempts to leave one’s imprimatur, freezing the political peak of the leader’s career into eternity.</p><p>Leaders who view their tenure as a transformative epoch are led to believe that they must be behind a physical manifestation of their rule. Witness the <a href="https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/memorials-built-during-mayawatis-tenure-as-up-chief-minister-under-enforcement-directorates-scrutiny-1986241">monumental excesses of Mayawati</a> in Lucknow and in Noida. Yet she cannot ensure how future generations will use or view them. Nor will Modi. Nobody remembers the lovers who carve their names on barks of trees or by defacing historical sites. They are judged by their questionable intent.</p><p>Perhaps the Namo-world will be as synthetic as Barbie’s ‘plastic’ world, a ‘fantastic’ world where everything is ‘Viksit’ as the nation is told it has entered a golden age or ‘<a href="https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/in-amritkaal-of-indias-independence-country-has-come-out-of-mentality-of-slavery-pm-4600476">Amrit Kaal</a>’ where Namo-branded infrastructure and cities cover up the complex socio-economic realities of unemployment, civic distress, and a democracy dying slowly.</p> <p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p><p><em><strong>Bharat Bhushan is a Delhi-based journalist.</strong></em></p>