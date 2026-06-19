Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Living in Modi’s ‘Barbie-world’ — From Rajpath to Namo Cities

Living in Modi’s ‘Barbie-world’ — From Rajpath to Namo Cities

The Namo-branding must be seen as part of a legacy-building project, initiatives that will ensure historical visibility of the leader much after he is gone.
Bharat Bhushan
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 06:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Kartavya PathNarendra ModiOpinionAmrit KaalNaMo app

Follow us on :

Follow Us