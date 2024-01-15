Living life mindfully

In practice, forest bathing can be a slow, mindful walk in nature, where you pay close attention to your surroundings using your senses, sight, smell, hearing, and touch. There is no destination or goal, other than to notice and appreciate your surroundings. This was something I enjoyed and it appealed to the pantheist in me. Additionally, the fact that forest bathing can be practiced in solitude only enhanced its appeal to me. But I digress…My thought waves were ignited today when I saw a tiny violet butterfly alight on a bucket, which had ‘FIRE’ written boldly on it.