Living with the sin of stolen letters

All crimes are not organised or intentional. Sometimes crimes are committed and sins happen because impulses and instincts betray even the toughest and bravest of people. I too committed a sin when I was pursuing PUC at Sindagi in Vijaypur district.
A post box was hung on the outer wall of the admin building, and letters were hooked with round pins, making the addresses visible to the onlookers. One of my classmates told me that he had stolen a letter, supposedly a love letter, and of course it was a love letter. He read it and showed it to everyone. Unfortunately, this egged me on to look for letters written by girls. I once found an inland letter written by a girl to a boy. Back then, any female name meant a girl of our age and a potential beloved. I grabbed the letter and rushed to my room. Once inside, I started reading it. As I read the letter, tears rolled down my face. It was not written by a beloved to her lover, but by an unlucky sister to her brother:
“Dear brother,
My blessings are with you. How are you? How is your study progressing? Do you visit our village often? How are my mother, father, and sister doing? I cry when I remember the poverty and hardships that they are facing. But I’m not in a position to shed light on any of your lives. I shall not meet you in this life, nor will I show my disfigured face to you.
“I am getting ruined in the dark underworld of beautiful Mumbai. I came to Mumbai in search of our eldest sister to help her come out of the underworld. But I lost my way. I came to a place where I should not have come and am doing the work I’m not supposed to do. But you should study well, earn respect in society, take care of our parents, and prevent our youngest sister from following in the footsteps of her two unlucky elder sisters. You should get her married to a suitable boy. I have only Rs 50 with me, and I have kept it in this letter. You are the only ray of hope for our family; you are the only light in our lives. Never get addicted to any bad habit. It’s only your integrity that can protect you. You should drink poison and become a Vishakanta by digesting it. You should tolerate humiliation just as I tolerate hundreds of ugly faces in this strange, dark world, remembering your cute face. I pray to God to give you the strength to face
all the challenges of your life. May God bless you.”
Overcome by guilt, I sealed the letter, put it in the box, and walked away. Many years lapsed before I found solace in Shakespeare’s words, “What’s done, is done,” because “What’s done cannot be undone.”