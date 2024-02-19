Living with the sin of stolen letters

“I am getting ruined in the dark underworld of beautiful Mumbai. I came to Mumbai in search of our eldest sister to help her come out of the underworld. But I lost my way. I came to a place where I should not have come and am doing the work I’m not supposed to do. But you should study well, earn respect in society, take care of our parents, and prevent our youngest sister from following in the footsteps of her two unlucky elder sisters. You should get her married to a suitable boy. I have only Rs 50 with me, and I have kept it in this letter. You are the only ray of hope for our family; you are the only light in our lives. Never get addicted to any bad habit. It’s only your integrity that can protect you. You should drink poison and become a Vishakanta by digesting it. You should tolerate humiliation just as I tolerate hundreds of ugly faces in this strange, dark world, remembering your cute face. I pray to God to give you the strength to face

all the challenges of your life. May God bless you.”