Loan of respect

By Jayaprakash Kallurkatte
The face of banks has changed drastically over the decades. I say this as a customer of many banks and a former bank employee. Back in the day, banks accorded great importance to garnering deposits. When a bank opened its first branch in Mysore in the 1960s, the Chairman of the bank himself visited our residence and requested that we open an account with the bank. I was studying in high school at that time, and all the family members, including myself, opened accounts in the bank. That account is still alive and kicking. It was perhaps a coincidence of sorts that I myself later worked for the same bank in the 1970s for some time as an officer in Bangalore and Cochin.
In the 1960s and a couple of decades following that, it was common to see bank managers visit commercial establishments and even residences in search of deposits. The activities of the banks were also limited to dealing with deposits and loans.
There has been an unbelievable change in the activities of banks. Far from mere credit and debit activities, banks today undertake a wide range of tasks, including insurance, investments in stock markets, and more. Loans are available for all conceivable activities with fewer conditions. Unlike before, when deposit mobilisation melas were common, loan melas now abound.
At present, those who avail loans command more respect than the humble depositors.
Smart computers have largely replaced the previously ubiquitous hardbound ledgers, which were central to any transaction in a bank. Earlier, if any error occurred, the concerned staff had to take responsibility; now they can blame the 'system'.
Sometime back, I went to a bank to renew my term deposit. The deposit covered the auto-renewal facility. The bank official took out the printed copy of the renewed receipt and, after getting the signatures of the designated signatories, handed over the receipt to me without even looking at the contents. When I saw the contents, I was surprised to observe that the deposit had been auto-renewed for 10 years instead of one. When I pointed this out to the official, he was shocked and attempted to rectify the error, but he couldn't. I was informed by everyone, including the manager, that it was a 'system' error and that they were helpless. The manager assured me that he would bring the matter to the attention of the head office.
I do not know whether it was a mistake of the 'system' or a human error, but I was happy that at least the system believed that I would be alive for another 10 years. Now, I wouldn't be surprised if the chairman of the bank visits me and coaxes me to avail myself of a loan.