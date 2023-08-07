Loan of respect

Sometime back, I went to a bank to renew my term deposit. The deposit covered the auto-renewal facility. The bank official took out the printed copy of the renewed receipt and, after getting the signatures of the designated signatories, handed over the receipt to me without even looking at the contents. When I saw the contents, I was surprised to observe that the deposit had been auto-renewed for 10 years instead of one. When I pointed this out to the official, he was shocked and attempted to rectify the error, but he couldn't. I was informed by everyone, including the manager, that it was a 'system' error and that they were helpless. The manager assured me that he would bring the matter to the attention of the head office.