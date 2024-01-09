Lohia in the air

In addition to books on specific political subjects, Lohia has written many essays spanning a large gamut of topics. “Beauty and Skin Colour” seems like an odd topic for him but makes for an insightful read. He opens the essay with the declaration that "the colour of the skin is no criterion of beauty or any other type of superiority” and laments that “…this distortion of aesthetics is inexplicable.” His insightful assertion that “…ancient India had probably succeeded in separating beauty from colour of complexion and was ready to discover the beautiful wherever it was located” by invoking the many dark-skinned protagonists from the Ramayana and Mahabharata was especially appealing. Perhaps written in the wake of the first Asian to be crowned Miss Universe in 1960 (Japanese), I saw in it a plea to us Indians to shed our fair-is-lovely’ bias.