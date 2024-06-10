Despite loss, BJP continues communal rhetoric

They’d been bussed to Shivaji Park for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s final rally in Mumbai. But in less than two hours, the women started leaving. It was 8 pm and the PM was nowhere in sight. Home was a good two hours’ journey. Surprisingly, even after Modi started speaking, the steady exodus didn’t stop. His key phrases in this campaign: ‘vote bank politics’, and ‘vote jihad’, could barely be heard by those already outside the historic maidan.

This sign that there was no ‘Modi wave’ in Mumbai was reinforced by the results. Where the PM held his typically massive roadshow, his party lost, even though Mihir Kotecha’s was among the first names to be announced as a candidate by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a city where the original BJP-Shiv Sena alliance had captured all six Lok Sabha seats in 2014 and 2019, the new BJP-Sena alliance (the NCP didn’t contest from Mumbai) has been left with just two. The Shinde Sena candidate scraped through. It was Union minister Piyush Goyal who saved the day for the BJP by winning with the biggest margin, not just in Mumbai, but in Maharashtra: 357,608. Mumbai North saw a ‘Modi wave’, and it helped Goyal triumph despite being an outsider replacing a local two-term BJP MP. However, the wave was confined to this constituency as it has a predominance of Gujaratis and pockets of North Indians. But Gujaratis abound along the route of Modi’s roadshow too. While the BJP's Kotecha scored big there, he fared badly in the Muslim-dominated assembly segment of the constituency.