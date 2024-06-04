Political earthquake hits BJP. Epicentre is Uttar Pradesh

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati's sudden removal of Akash Anand and change of candidates cemented the allegation of the BSP being the B-team of the BJP, and the Dalits chose to side with I.N.D.I.A. in significant numbers.

A notable factor was the lack of RSS volunteers and the demoralisation of the BJP's grassroots workers due to the ‘bureaucratisation of saffron outfit’ under Modi-Amit Shah. The BJP failed to gauge the anger among the youth on the ground. Discontent among youth, cutting across caste lines, over jobs because of the Modi government's failure to conduct exams, and the paper leaks fuelled a shift away from the BJP. This dissatisfaction was further exacerbated by the controversial Agniveer scheme, which backfired, highlighting the critical importance of addressing jobs in political strategies.

Another crucial factor was the Congress’ Nyay scheme, which particularly resonated with women voters. This targeted welfare scheme, promising financial assistance to women, managed to galvanise a significant portion of the electorate, providing the Congress with a much-needed boost, demonstrating that well-crafted welfare policies can sway voter sentiment and behaviour.

Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav ran a very quiet campaign in Uttar Pradesh and have not given any chance to Modi to put them on the back foot. Yadav also played a crucial role in reshaping the political dynamics through his PDA formula by diversifying SP’s candidate base to include not just Yadavs and Muslims, but also Kurmis and other backward classes that managed to broaden its appeal. This inclusive strategy weakened the BJP's traditional voter base, highlighting the efficacy of inclusive politics in a state characterised by its complex caste dynamics. Yadav's tactical distribution of tickets was instrumental in the SP's improved performance. Anti-incumbency against sitting MPs and poor candidate selection by the highly centralised BJP, due to the overreliance on Modi's charisma, backfired for the saffron outfit.