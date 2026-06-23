Lonely thrones | Mayawati’s yesterday, Mamata’s today

<p>Two formidable women leaders who built their political worlds from nothing now watch those worlds unravel in ways that feel painfully familiar. Mayawati rose in Uttar Pradesh by giving voice to those excluded. In West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee turned anger against a tired regime into a new force. Both started with little more than conviction and the ability to connect with ordinary people. They created parties that felt like movements, not machines. </p><p>Today, the times have changed. In 2012, the BJP was still a modest presence in Uttar Pradesh. Today it sits at the centre of power, and is far more deliberate in pulling apart <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/after-shiv-sena-tmc-samajwadi-party-next-rajbhar-says-major-split-brewing-in-uttar-pradesh-4042160">Opposition parties from within</a>. The deeper story, the one that define what these two leaders leave behind, lies inside their organisations. </p><p>It is the story of how power changes those who hold it, how loyalty yields to family proximity, and how movements built on trust calcify into structures where veterans feel like outsiders. That script was written by Mayawati more than a decade ago; Mamata now seems to be following it in West Bengal.</p>.<p><strong>Narrow inner circle</strong></p><p>More than an election victory, Mayawati’s 2007 triumph was the high point of a careful social experiment that brought together Dalits, Brahmins, and sections of the backward castes who had never shared a political platform before. For five years she ran Uttar Pradesh as Chief Minister, the longest of her four terms.</p><p>The 2012 defeat to the<strong> </strong>Samajwadi Party was not a sudden collapse but a quiet unravelling, exposing the fragility of Mayawati’s edifice. Key leaders who stitched together the 2007 coalition, like Swami Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, left the BSP. Their reasons were rarely spelled out, but the pattern was clear: the BSP’s inner circle had narrowed, and decisions were no longer shared with those who had carried the party on their shoulders.</p><p>When Mayawati later placed her nephew Akash Anand at the party’s centre, the gap between the leader and her veteran grew further. Seasoned colleagues who had fought for decades felt replaced rather than respected. By 2022, the BSP was reduced to a single seat in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. The party that once embodied a broad social coalition now spoke mostly to itself.</p>.<p><strong>Strikingly consistent</strong></p><p>Mamata’s rise carried the same raw energy. She left the Congress, formed the Trinamool Congress (TMC), and in 2011 ended the Left’s long rule in West Bengal by mobilising people weary of one-party dominance. For 15 years she remained the face and the force of that change. </p><p>Over time, the same narrowing that hollowed the BSP crept into the TMC. Power gathered around a smaller circle, with Mamata’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee emerging as the most visible figure in day-to-day organisation. Long-time workers and legislators began to sense that access now depended less on years in the paras and mohallas, and more on proximity to that circle.</p><p>After its 2026 Assembly poll defeat, the fractures became hard to ignore. More than 60 MLAs broke away to sit as a separate group in the West Bengal Assembly. Twenty of the party’s 28 Lok Sabha MPs moved toward the BJP-led NDA.</p><p>The complaints were strikingly consistent: a leadership grown distant from the workers who built the organisation, decisions taken without consultation, and a growing feeling that the TMC no longer belonged to those who had carried it through its hardest years. What once felt like a movement now resembled a command centre, where loyalty was measured by closeness rather than contribution.</p>.<p><strong>Lost connections</strong></p><p>Real as it is, what connects the stories of the two leaders is not the external pressure — it is internal choices that tipped the scales against them. Behenji and Didi created parties that depended heavily on personal trust. When that trust gave way to family elevation and centralised control, it evaporated. Veterans who once felt like owners, were treated like employees. Movements that had drawn strength from the ground lost their connection.</p><p>Mayawati’s statues and personal projects became symbols of a leader drifting from the hamlets that once sustained her. In West Bengal, repeated stories of irregularities in recruitment and distribution created the same impression of a party that had stopped listening to the people who had first given it power.</p><p>The legacy question is the hardest. Mayawati built something that once seemed capable of reshaping Uttar Pradesh’s social map. That possibility has slipped away. Mamata dismantled one entrenched order and replaced it with another. </p><p>Both women proved it is possible to rise without family names or inherited machines. The tragedy is that the same personal style that made their rise possible also made their organisations vulnerable once power settled in. The script is not about external enemies alone. It is about what happens when leaders who once trusted their own people begin to trust only those closest to them. That story continues to write itself in West Bengal today, a decade after it played out in Uttar Pradesh.</p><p><em><strong>Sayantan Ghosh, the author of Battleground Bengal, teaches at St Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata.</strong></em></p>.<p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>