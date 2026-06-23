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Lonely thrones | Mayawati’s yesterday, Mamata’s today

Lonely thrones | Mayawati’s yesterday, Mamata’s today

Both Mayawati and Mamata Banerjee started with little more than conviction and the ability to connect with ordinary people. They created parties that felt like movements, not machines.
Sayantan Ghosh
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 08:12 IST
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IndiaIndia PoliticsMamata BanerjeeMayawatiOpinionPremium

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