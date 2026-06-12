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Longevity isn’t legacy | Modi meets Anand

Longevity isn’t legacy | Modi meets Anand

If Jawaharlal Nehru trusted the State too much, Narendra Modi's failure is in trusting the market not only for growth but also for equity, which is not in the market's DNA
Bharat Bhushan
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 05:46 IST
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India NewsNarendra ModiJawaharlal NehruOpinion

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