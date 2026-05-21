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Look beyond the closed door

Look beyond the closed door

To truly give this motivating philosophy the life it deserves, let us look at how fellow human beings have navigated their darkest hours by leaning into the support around them.
Ananthapadmanabhan
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 22:58 IST
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