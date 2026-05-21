<p class="bodytext">Life is a vast reservoir of potential, constantly preparing the stage for success. Encountering a shadow of doubt is merely an invitation to kindle an inner light. By trusting in the natural design of things, we allow ourselves to become vessels for inspiration, ensuring that the journey remains aligned with a higher purpose. </p>.<p class="bodytext">To truly give this motivating philosophy the life it deserves, let us look at how fellow human beings have navigated their darkest hours by leaning into the support around them.</p>.<p class="bodytext">India's former president, the late A P J Abdul Kalam, believed his world had collapsed after failing to secure a spot as a fighter pilot, finishing ninth for only eight available positions. Yet, he was merely being redirected through the timely wisdom of a sage in Rishikesh. This pivotal moment helped us realise that setbacks are often just course corrections towards a more significant calling. He became a beacon for the nation, proving that the loss of one dream often prepares the soul for a much grander reality—one where he didn’t just fly planes but led the entire scientific progress of the country.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The legendary boxer, Mary Kom, encountered barriers that seemed shut by the heavy bricks of poverty and social restrictions. She had every reason to falter; however, she relied on the tools within and around her: an indefatigable spirit and the vital support of those who recognised her fire. Her story shows that origins do not define ultimate goals. By keeping the heart open despite facing resistance, we prove that trust in inner strength allows the necessary resources—stamina, grit, and community—to manifest and aid the cause.</p>.<p class="bodytext">As we move forward, let us carry the honour of our convictions. This path is uniquely ours, yet we are never truly alone. The more we open ourselves to the possibilities in our vicinity, the more clearly we can recognise the guideposts placed along our way. By embracing this perspective, we begin to see that struggles are not punishments, but rather the very forge in which character is tempered.</p>.<p class="bodytext">By maintaining poise and optimising our outlook, we ensure that the collective future is not just a final stop but a masterpiece we are painting together. Once we stop questioning our self-belief, we finally gain that glimpse of the brilliant horizon that awaits us. Simply put, a closed door is often life’s way of guiding us towards a more purposeful entrance.</p>