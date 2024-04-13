Lost and found fully charged

Much to my chagrin and horror, I found her missing one day and couldn’t come to terms with the excruciating agony and sense of loss. It was as though I’d lost a part of myself. Scouring every nook and cranny, enquiring her whereabouts from all known to me, I pulled out all stops to reunite with her. But, so unkindly, she remained stubbornly elusive until my wife called my landline at work to inform me that I had forgotten her at home and that she, now, was fully ‘charged’. Bingo! I had found my cell phone after all!