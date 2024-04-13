Lost and found fully charged

Putting up a stiff resistance to this alliance, I had successfully remained a ‘solo’ for quite a while, priding myself for being an adamant outlier. I constantly faced unrelenting exhortations from people on the ‘other side of the fence’. “She will change your life for good; you’ll find her indispensable, nay, even irresistible. How are you managing without her?” A volley of persuasive urgings from friends and well-wishers tested my resilience.
Finally, I gave in and entered into a ‘wedlock’ with her. My initial misgivings and trepidations were so quickly allayed by her; I discovered that she was a wonderful companion who went with me everywhere, not only lightening my burden but also lighting up our lives. A multifaceted genius, she could accomplish umpteen tasks with such consummate ease and felicity that I found her not only seductive but addictive as well.
So several years of our camaraderie and dalliance passed, and it was now almost unthinkable to lead life without her. She would help me socialise and talk to anyone I needed to, faithfully help pay my bills, successfully engage in financial transactions, double up as my ‘leading light’, teach me—oh, she was many-sided and continued to add new dimensions to our coalition. No request from me was too big for her, and I could hardly tolerate her absence, even for short spells.
Finding such mates was so necessitous that many of my friends had turned polygamous, bringing home many of her ilk. But I resisted. Being very fidelitous, in view of her conduct with me, I didn’t dare to jilt her by being a ‘philanderer.’ I remained with her alone through thick and thin; both of us are now an inseparable duo. As for me, she was a perfect foil, and my synergy with her was one of love, admiration, and even respect.
Much to my chagrin and horror, I found her missing one day and couldn’t come to terms with the excruciating agony and sense of loss. It was as though I’d lost a part of myself. Scouring every nook and cranny, enquiring her whereabouts from all known to me, I pulled out all stops to reunite with her. But, so unkindly, she remained stubbornly elusive until my wife called my landline at work to inform me that I had forgotten her at home and that she, now, was fully ‘charged’. Bingo! I had found my cell phone after all!