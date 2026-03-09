<p>Perhaps I am unique — or perhaps others who grew up in India in the late 1950s and early 1960s share this affliction—the lingering confusion between the imperial and metric systems. This was the time when India had just shifted from the imperial systems to the supposedly simpler and far more intuitive metric system. Instead of wrestling with 12 inches to a foot, three feet to a yard and 22 chains (yes, there was such a measurement) to a mile, I thought could simply rely on a base of 10 and be done with it. </p>.<p>Or so I believed—until I opened my Mathematics book. </p>.<p>“Aaargh!” I moaned as I realised that the imperial measurements, far from being quietly consigned to history, were alive and kicking in the problems set on every page of the textbook. My old friends, A, B and C were all there, but instead of moving on to centimetres, kilograms and hectares, they were still stuck filling water cisterns, tilling fields or building houses measured in inches, feet and yards. And it was not only feet and yards and miles. India had left the old rupee-anna-paise world behind - but not the mathematics textbook-writers.</p>.75 Years of the Indian Rupee | From Sher Shah Suri to today: 500-year global journey .<p>There I was, grappling with conversions such as “12 pies make an anna, 16 annas make a rupee”, and then expected to use these financial units to pay for work that involved building walls in feet and yards, or pouring liquids measured in gallons, ounces or quarts. My scores on my Maths test paper often resembled the month of May in Bengaluru. The red flowers of the gulmohar blossomed in single-digit numbers at the top of my test paper, accompanied by remarks “Must improve”—or worse.</p>.<p>I left childhood behind, but the conditioning of those yeas continues to linger even today. I can calculate in miles or kilometres without much trouble — but I always think of my height in feet and inches, and cannot quite transition to centimetres. I promptly declare that my body temperature is 98.4 but forget that this is on the Fahrenheit scale, not the more intuitive Centigrade one.<br> (After all, 98.4 on Centigrade scale would mean I was boiling myself into non-existence — but I still cannot bring myself to say my temperature is 37 degrees C.)</p>.<p>Decades have passed since India adopted the metric system, and I thought, with some relief, that I had finally left the quagmire of imperial measurements behind.</p>.<p>Fate was waiting for me, wearing a wicked smile she reserves for those she intends to ambush. </p>.<p>This knock arrived in the form of my daughter meeting—and marrying—an American. When I travelled to visit her in the United States, all the Imperial measurements came rushing back into my life. Once again I was paying for petrol by the gallon and wondering how many miles I still had to go. The saving grace was that the mighty dollar was neatly divided into 100 cents.</p>.<p>Be that as it may, here I am, still making mistakes in my imperial calculations. Still talking about a 6-yard and a 9-yard sari—because it simply doesn’t sound the same to call it a 5.4864 metre or 8.2296 metre sari).</p>.<p>Thank goodness, at least time is measured in units that are neither imperial nor metric, but in multiples of 12, and is the same across the world!</p>.<p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</p>