<p>Travel promises discovery—the thrill of unfamiliar streets, new accents, and unexpected tastes. When we landed in the United States for our west coast road trip, we made a bold pact: no Indian food. As lifelong vegetarians, we knew this decision would test our creativity and curiosity. But that was the point. We wanted to taste the world on one vast American platter.</p>.<p>Mexican cuisine welcomed us first, loud and colourful. Tacos bursting with beans, molten-cheese quesadillas, and smoky fajitas quickly became our road-trip staples. Salsa snapped with freshness, guacamole added creamy comfort, and every plate looked like a festival. Vegetarian options were plentiful, and each bite felt spirited and generous.</p>.<p>Chinese food offered a gentler rhythm. We were used to Indo-Chinese flavours back home, but here, the dishes felt subtler, more nuanced. Delicate vegetable dumplings, glossy stir-fried noodles, and tofu infused with soy, ginger, and garlic showed us a different side of the cuisine. Restaurants thoughtfully catered to vegetarians, and we never felt like an afterthought.</p>.<p>Italian meals became our edible embrace after long sightseeing days. Wood-fired pizzas crowned with basil and fresh vegetables, creamy pastas glistening with olive oil, and simple spaghetti aglio e olio proved that elegance often lies in restraint. The warmth of tomato, cheese, and herbs felt universal — comfort without complication.</p>.<p>As we crossed states, our culinary map expanded. We devoured falafel wraps from Middle Eastern cafés, bright organic salads, and surprisingly convincing vegan burgers. America revealed itself as a mosaic of global kitchens, each one inviting us in.</p>.<p>But somewhere around week three, a quiet craving began to stir. It appeared in fleeting thoughts — steaming rice, the fragrance of curry leaves, the layered warmth of spices we had grown up with. What started as nostalgia soon became undeniable hunger. We had travelled far in taste, yet something essential felt missing.</p>.<p>Then, one evening, in San Francisco, we came across a modest restaurant which displayed Indian meals in its window. The menu read like poetry — idli, dosa, sambar. Our restraint dissolved instantly.</p>.<p>When the food arrived, the aroma alone felt like a homecoming. Soft idlis dipped into tangy sambar, coconut chutney cooling the spice, and crisp golden dosas wrapped around spiced potatoes — each bite carried memory, identity, and belonging. It wasn’t just delicious; it was deeply personal.</p>.<p>That meal taught us something profound. Exploring new cuisines expands the palate, but returning to familiar flavours nourishes the soul. Travel is richest when balanced between adventure and comfort. We cherished every taco, dumpling, and slice of pizza — but it was the humble taste of home that finally made us feel whole.</p>