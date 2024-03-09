Lost in slumber

As I began recounting a memorable incident about my fondness for sleep, his classic example awaited. One winter night in Delhi, my wife fell asleep with our two kids on time. An ignited mosquito coil lay beneath the bed. By the time I was ready to sleep, it was too late, so I chose to retire in the adjoining room with my parents rather than disturb the trio. In the wee hours, my mom abruptly woke me up with a jerk, pointing out the smoke oozing from the room where my wife and kids were sleeping. Opening the door, thick smoke prevented us from seeing anything. With the doors open, we found the quilt smouldering and still progressing. In utter bewilderment, we rose to action and carefully removed the burned quilt. My wife, aghast and repentant at her lapse, took time to recover.