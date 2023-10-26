Lost in the laptop

My daughters had gifted me with a laptop about 10 years ago. I enjoy writing, and I use the laptop to write or type articles on various subjects. These articles are 100 per cent about what I have seen and personally experienced in my life at different places and periods of time. As long as the laptop works well, it is a sheer pleasure to type out anything you want and save it. But then the laptop, on occasion, develops a mind of its own, and then you tend to lose your temper! And do not blame me.