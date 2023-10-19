Love is to feel the pain of others

Jesus emphasised, “I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, that you may be children of your Father in heaven. He causes his sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous. If you love those who love you, what reward will you get? Are not even the tax collectors (tax collectors were a hated lot) doing that? And if you greet only your own people, what are you doing more than others? Do not even pagans do that? (Mathew 5:43-47)