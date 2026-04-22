<p>Christians around the world have just observed the most sacred days of Good Friday and Easter Sunday, commemorating the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. At the heart of the Christian faith lies this profound mystery: that though Jesus Christ, in atonement for the sins of the world, endured a humiliating death on the cross, God raised Him up in glory on the third day. </p>.<p>The cross is the ultimate sign of Christ’s boundless love for humanity. St. Paul, in his letter to the Romans, writes, “But God demonstrates His own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” These words reveal a love that is not merely spoken, but lived and given, even onto and beyond death. </p>.<p>I found myself reflecting on this truth as I mourned the passing of a woman I had known for over a decade. Alongside her husband, she served our neighbourhood with quiet dignity, providing services for local families. Though they came from humble, rural backgrounds and had little formal education, they carried themselves with grace, humility, and deep respect for others.</p>.Faith beyond ritual.<p>Their lives changed abruptly when the woman was diagnosed with a serious illness a few months back. What had been a life of steady rhythm became one of uncertainty and struggle. I can never forget the care her husband showed her throughout her illness and treatment. Although he was weighed down by the suddenness and severity of the illness, he rose to her need and did his best. She in turn endured with love and courage all the suffering just to get well for her family.</p>.<p>Through the generosity of many and the support of crowdfunding efforts, money was raised for her treatment. Unfortunately, complications arose during the treatment, and tragically, she passed away. Yet, through her love and courage, she will live in the hearts of all who knew her. </p>.<p>In her death, I glimpsed a reflection, however human and fragile, of that same sacrificial love revealed on the cross by Jesus Christ. Her life, though taken away sadly bore witness to a truth that is at the very core of Christian faith and fundamental to every human heart that nurtures true love for others - that love, when given fully, has a power that transcends <br>even death.</p><p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</p>