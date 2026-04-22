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Love transcends death

Love transcends death

The cross is the ultimate sign of Christ’s boundless love for humanity.
Dorothy Victor
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 19:54 IST
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 19:54 IST
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