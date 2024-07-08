Macron the gambler wins chance to play kingmaker

By Lionel Laurent

French President Emmanuel Macron, the inveterate gambler, has won the right to keep playing.

Results for the final round of France’s snap parliamentary election suggest voters have delivered an emphatic “non” to Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally, but only a hesitant “maybe” to her rivals on the left and in the center.

The faintest contours of something approaching Keir Starmer’s path in the UK are visible as Macron prepares to rally Greens and Socialists to his cause, but it won’t be easy — and the broader risk is that fragmented politics in the euro area’s No. 2 economy is here to stay.

Just as the snap election itself felt worthy of a Netflix drama, the results look even more so. Macron might allow himself a trademark wink of self-satisfaction at seeing arch-nemesis Le Pen trail the pack with 143 seats.

A tactical alliance in the second round between Macron’s centrists and the left-wing Popular Front clearly worked to strengthen the so-called “republican front”, but Le Pen’s vague policies and her party’s inexperienced candidates also made it harder for her to win a bigger slice of the vote.

Higher up the leader board, things are much less clear. Macron’s centrist bloc is expected to come second, with 163 seats, also well short of the 289 needed for a majority.

While tactical voting limited the damage, he remains deeply unpopular — with even his own camp feeling betrayed — and has no more political capital left to ram through his reforms.

And yet he’s still managed to keep his bloc in the game as a potential coalition partner: After all, the winning left-wing bloc, whose program bears the obvious influence of firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon, got 182 seats, short of a majority.