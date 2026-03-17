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Maharashtra’s anti-conversion law sails through, but sparks unease

Maharashtra’s anti-conversion law sails through, but sparks unease

India does not have a central anti-conversion law, but several states have enacted similar legislation over the decades.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 20:34 IST
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 20:34 IST
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