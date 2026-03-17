<p class="bodytext">Much on expected lines, the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026, was passed with minimal resistance in the state legislature, even as sections of the Muslim and Christian communities voiced apprehensions over its potential misuse. While the ruling dispensation maintained that the law aims to curb fraudulent religious conversions, critics argue its provisions are expansive and could target specific communities or restrict individual liberty.</p>.<p class="bodytext">India does not have a central anti-conversion law, but several states have enacted similar legislation over the decades. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Odisha was the first to introduce such a law in 1967, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Haryana. Maharashtra now joins this list.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Devendra Fadnavis-led Maha Yuti government introduced the Maharashtra Dharma Swatantrya Adhiniyam, 2026, on March 13, days after receiving Cabinet approval. The Bill cleared the Legislative Assembly on March 17 and the Legislative Council on March 18, both times through a voice vote, indicating a lack of significant legislative resistance.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi appeared divided on the issue. </p>.<p class="bodytext">While the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) supported the Bill, the Congress demanded it be referred to a joint select committee for further scrutiny; the Sharad Pawar-headed NCP (SP) questioned the government’s intention. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home and law and judiciary portfolios, defended the legislation, asserting it does not target any specific community.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Fadnavis argued that instances exist where women were allegedly lured into relationships, converted, and later abandoned, leading to social and legal complications. He said the law seeks to address such situations by ensuring conversions occur without coercion, fraud or inducement. The Bill will now be sent to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma for assent.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The legislation lays down stringent penalties for religious conversions carried out through coercion, fraud, inducement or marriage.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Conversions linked to marriage through unlawful means can attract imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine of Rs 1 lakh. </p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Offences involving minors, women, persons of unsound mind, or members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes carry a punishment of up to seven years in jail and a fine of Rs 5 lakh.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Mass conversions are punishable with a similar jail term and fine.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Repeat offenders can face imprisonment of up to 10 years along with a Rs 5 lakh penalty.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A notable provision mandates that individuals intending to convert must give a 60-day prior notice to the authorities. Following conversion, they are required to complete a formal registration process within 25 days.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The government maintains that these provisions are designed to ensure transparency and safeguard individuals from exploitation. Opposition leaders and civil society groups, however, have raised concerns over its potential impact on constitutional freedoms.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Samajwadi Party MLA Raees Shaikh argued that the law infringes upon the freedom of marriage and religion guaranteed under the Constitution. He questioned the absence of official data supporting claims of large-scale forced conversions and described the legislation as “one-sided.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Shaikh also flagged concerns over the 60-day notice requirement, asking whether the State would guarantee protection to individuals who publicly declare their intent to convert.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Responding to these concerns, Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Pankaj Bhoyar said that the prior notice requirement is meant to verify that conversions are voluntary and not the result of coercion or inducement.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The legislation follows sustained demands from right-wing groups, Hindutva organisations and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for stricter laws against what they describe as “illegal conversions” and “love jihad.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Bill has drawn strong criticism from leaders outside the state. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi termed it “worse than the worst” among similar legislations in other states, including Uttar Pradesh.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Owaisi argued that such laws risk criminalising genuine conversions and creating obstacles for interfaith marriages. He expressed concern over provisions that penalise individuals endorsing conversion documents and those that refer to “brainwashing through education,” calling these terms vague and open to misuse.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He also invoked B R Ambedkar, noting that Maharashtra was the site of a historic mass conversion to Buddhism led by Ambedkar. “The irony is that such a law is being introduced in Babasaheb Ambedkar’s land — the same state where he converted to Buddhism along with lakhs of others. This is a brazen violation of the right to privacy. The Supreme Court has held that this right includes the freedom to choose or not choose a faith. After all, the Preamble to the Constitution promises everyone the liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship,” said Owaisi.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Several Christian organisations have also opposed the legislation, stating that it undermines the very religious freedom it claims to protect. In a joint statement, the Bishops said the law interferes with constitutionally guaranteed rights under Articles 19, 21 and 25, which ensure freedom of expression, personal liberty and the right to profess and practise religion.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The requirement of a 60-day prior notice, they argued, imposes an unnecessary burden and reduces a deeply personal decision to a bureaucratic process.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The groups also raised objections to provisions allowing relatives to file complaints that could trigger police action, warning this could lead to harassment and misuse. They called for safeguards to ensure that false or malicious complaints are penalised.</p>.<p class="bodytext">As the Bill awaits Governor Jishnu Dev Varma’s assent, its implementation and interpretation will likely face close scrutiny.</p>