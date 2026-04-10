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Mahatma Jyotirao Phule: A light that still shows India the way

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule: A light that still shows India the way

Mahatma Phule was a great reformer. In addition to that, his was a life of moral courage, restless enquiry and unshakable commitment to social good.
Narendra Modi
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 12:21 IST
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 12:21 IST
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