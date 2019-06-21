A Congress on the brink

The daggers are out in the Congress as the party attempts to come to terms with its humiliating defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Headless in a sense after the party chief, Rahul Gandhi, declared his intention to step down; and unable to squarely place the blame for the results on the leader, or on a set of key leaders, the party is going through a series of mini implosions.

The latest salvo was fired against the party’s data analytics department chief, Praveen Chakravarty. A new inductee and a technocrat with no background in actual political work, Chakravarty is now being charged with misleading Rahul Gandhi with delusional estimates of how many seats the party would win. The Congress ended up with 52 seats, bettering its tally of 2014 by only eight.

But, how could a former investment banker alone be held responsible for the party’s dismal showing? Should not the leader of India’s chief opposition party or its veterans have been able to read the mood of the people, who gave the BJP a whopping 303 seats? These questions hang in the air, unanswered, even as the party struggles to display a measure of coherence following the defeat.

Chakravarty, on expected lines, came out and rubbished the media reports as “lies” and slammed the “mischievous, defamatory and patently absurd” reporting on this count.

Earlier, in the post-results Congress Working Committee meeting, Rahul Gandhi’s critical comments that former Union minister P Chidambaram and chief ministers Ashok Gehlot and Kamal Nath had insisted on tickets for their respective sons, paying no heed to the interests of the Congress, brought out the disquiet in the party. Rahul’s discomfort with the old guard’s preoccupation with their own families’ interests came out in the open.

Then, the attempt to put the blame on Team Rahul — Chakravarty is believed to have had unfettered access to Rahul Gandhi’s office since he joined the party in February 2018 — points to the resurfacing of the ‘old guard’ versus the young rivalry in the party. There are murmurs about ‘apolitical’ advisors of Rahul Gandhi.

After the 2014 Lok Sabha poll debacle, too, some remarks by senior leaders like Janardan Dwivedi and Digvijay Singh had irked the Rahul Brigade, who came together and wrote a letter to disapprove of the veterans going public with “negative comments”. However, this time, things are made worse by the fact that Rahul Gandhi was directly in command of the party and, besides the party’s repeat poor show, he himself lost in the family bastion of Amethi.

Not surprisingly, this state of affairs has induced utter confusion and chaos in a party that is held together by the Nehru-Gandhi family’s authority. The party’s fault lines are exposing themselves one by one.

For instance, the rivalry between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan has resurfaced, as has the famous competition between the trinity of Madhya Pradesh—Digvijay Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kamal Nath. Even in Haryana, the feud between Bhupendra Singh Hooda family and Ashok Tanwar (the Pradesh Congress Committee chief) threatens to blow up.

Two power cliques

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has shown no inclination to reconsider his decision to quit as party chief. Perhaps having made the offer, he needs to show that as the party’s central figure, he means business. Things have got to at least appear to be different. Ideas of a ‘working president’ or a body with 11-15 members to take care of day-to-day affairs of the party are being deliberated upon.

Sonia Gandhi, who is UPA chairperson as well leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party, is back in action. She has been holding most of the meetings of the party for its strategy in Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi’s insistence that the party should elect somebody from outside the Nehru-Gandhi family as party chief is in a way a snub to the ‘loyalist’ (read old) brigade in the party. But his people are hardly qualified to do the job of rebuilding the party, as the results have shown. The party now seems to be yo-yoing between these two power cliques.

Still, the election of the Congress leader from West Bengal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, as leader of the party in the Lok Sabha (the party falls three short of the minimum mark to claim Leader of Opposition status) shows that some thinking has gone into the selection.

Chowdhury’s election shows that the Congress could be thinking tactically. He is seen as being hostile to Mamata Banerjee. Now, with him in Delhi as the party’s leader in the Lok Sabha, the West Bengal unit of Congress could develop better coordination with Mamata. Adhir was replaced by Somen Mitra as state Congress chief last year. Also, while Mallikarjun Kharge, the former leader of the party in the Lok Sabha, is 76, Chowdhury is 63. The latter has more lung power in a House in which the BJP has a brute majority.

Chowdhury was the least expected appointee. Kerala Congress working president K Suresh, party spokesperson Manish Tewari and Thiruvanathapuram MP Shashi Tharoor were also in the reckoning for the post. Party sources said the West Bengal leader’s name was finalised after Rahul Gandhi said no to the demand of some Congress members that he take up the mantle of the leader of the party in the Lower House.

Congress may also soon have a new state chief in Madhya Pradesh, a post earlier held by Kamal Nath. A faction in the party is rooting for Jyotiraditya Scindia for the job, while another is pitching for state Home Minister Bala Bachchan.

But these indications of recovery will mean nothing if the party cannot get a grip on itself and address the leadership question head on.