Budget for Bengaluru: Generous funding, lacks focus

Realising the electoral importance of Bengaluru, the chief minister, while presenting the Karnataka State Budget for 2023–24, provided a substantial sum of nearly Rs 9,686 crore for what has been termed the “comprehensive development” of the capital city. It covers a wide range of projects: Rs 1,000 crore each for white-topping of roads, the suburban railway, and free bus passes for women, decongesting and developing 75 traffic junctions, providing Cauvery water to the newly added 110 villages in the BBMP area, effluent treatment plants, flood control measures, virtual clinics, and public schools.

The bonanza for Bengaluru, groaning under severe infrastructure deficits, is welcome. However, the chief minister has tried to provide for many things without focusing on the critical areas that can actually make a difference.

While the projects chosen are important in and of themselves, what is lacking is a sense of priority. Investments should be guided by the proposals contained in the master plan that is prepared after a thorough study of a city’s requirements. Unfortunately, the last master plan, prepared 17 years ago with a vision of up to 2015 and outdated, is still in force, and the revised master plan for 2030 has been lying with the government for over three years while the BDA seems to be going in for a fresh master plan all over again.

Based on plans prepared by different public and private agencies and the developments that have taken place during the last two decades, I would say that the single-most important issue that demands attention for Bengaluru’s transformation is traffic and transport. This has become evident from the increasing number of vehicles, lack of adequate public transport, road space being predominantly used by private vehicles, inadequate parking space, and rising commuting costs. Effectively addressing this single problem could bring considerable relief to all sections of society, result in savings of time and travel expenses for lakhs of commuters, free the city from congestion, and reduce pollution.

The budget has only partially tried to address the problem of public transport by providing some funds for the purchase of a few more buses, the development of a suburban railway, and the improvement of a few traffic junctions. But by themselves, they will not have a big impact. The fundamental problem to be tackled pertains to:

Reducing the number of private vehicles on roads

Doubling the existing bus fleet

Speeding up the completion of metro rail

Fixing the last-mile connectivity

Making bus travel more affordable Incidentally, bus fares in Bengaluru are much higher compared to those in most other cities in India.

This calls for a combination of demand-side and supply-side measures. Neither the BMTC nor the government have addressed the demand side by devising incentives and disincentives to reduce the use of private vehicles. For example, a congestion fee levied on large-sized motor vehicles such as SUVs that flood the city, adding to the problem of congestion and parking space; prohibiting parking in congested areas on narrow residential streets; and levying a heavy parking fee in specified central areas are all options.

At the same time, bus travel can be encouraged by low fares. Instead of providing completely free bus rides to all women passengers in the formal sector, many of whom can afford to pay (of course, an election gift to woo female voters), fares could have been reduced across the board to benefit all bus passengers.

Today in Bengaluru, the use of two-wheelers is cheaper than travel by bus, so where is the incentive to use public transport? No wonder: Bengaluru has the highest number of two-wheelers in the country, accounting for over 70 per cent of all vehicular traffic in the city.

Another serious problem facing city dwellers, particularly the weaker sections and lower middle class, is housing, whose cost is increasing by the day. The budget makes no mention of the urban poor. No schemes have been announced to improve their living conditions. Instead of acquiring vast extents of valuable land and developing layouts and getting entangled in litigation, BDA must focus on providing decent, affordable housing to the bottom half of society. As a public agency, it has no business building villas, which are better done by the private sector. In fact, BDA in its present form seems to be serving no useful purpose; it is unable to protect its own land. The government should seriously consider winding it up and finding innovative ways to promote affordable housing, including rental housing, in partnership with the private and cooperative sectors.

It is questionable if the BBMP should be running any more schools and hospitals when its primary function is to provide civic services and when there are separate government departments to take care of education and health services. The amount of Rs 180 crore provided in the budget for new schools and clinics can as well be diverted to improving the infrastructure of existing schools and health centres. What the BBMP should be focusing on is public health, drawing lessons from the recent pandemic. Investment in preventive healthcare, which is more cost-effective, should receive priority over building new hospitals.

The government should also give up its obsession with white-top roads and building flyovers, which usually take away a substantial part of budget allocation but leave room for leakages. Instead, attention must be paid to improving the quality of roads, walkways, and street lights. Construction of flyovers within a city like Bengaluru, with narrow roads and trees, should be completely stopped, as they only serve the movement of private vehicles, contrary to the government’s policy of promoting public transport.

Finally, there is the problem of implementation. Past experience shows that there are inordinate delays and cost overruns. This trend is bound to continue unless an effective implementation strategy is put in place, which includes inducting professionals on a time-bound basis, if need be, and imparting training in project management to the officials concerned.

It would be a good gesture on the part of the chief minister, who seems to have responded to the cry of the citizens of Bengaluru by providing more funds for its development, if he can reconsider the project priorities before passing the final budget.

(The writer is former chief secretary, Government of Karnataka)