Count every child, & teach her

Each year in the summer we get a series of examination results from the different Boards of the states that conduct them. The announcements are usually made with some fanfare in a press meet, since the governments declaring the results know that lots of people are paying attention. Announcement days are important events in the life of an Education Department.

For the last couple of years, I’ve been paying attention to these press meets and releases. They are a good way to quickly get a sense of how well each state is doing in educating its young citizens. Unfortunately, they’re also quite depressing, because it’s quickly apparent that India is not even giving half of its children a proper school-level education.

You’ll not see this admission, however, in the announcements. The typical annual announcement by an Education Department will reveal that about 60-75% of the students who took a particular examination passed it. Take the example of Karnataka’s PUC results. I watched the press meet live on Facebook. About 6.85 lakh students took the exam, and roughly 62% of them passed.

Sixty-two. That will give the impression that nearly two-thirds of the children are able to clear school and possibly ready for college or productive work. But the truth is far from that. To understand why, you have to first look at another set of numbers, from the Census of India, and then come back to the Education Department.

How many children of school-leaving age (say, 17-year-olds) are there in Karnataka? Given the state’s population and average life expectancy over the years in India, this is reasonably easy to guess. My guess is, at least 11.5 lakh children, possibly as high as 13 lakh.

Now, go back to the Education Department’s numbers. The obvious question to ask is, if there are 11.5 lakh children in the state of school-leaving age, why are only 6.85 lakh of them taking the PUC exam? And if only 4.25 lakh of those appearing for the exam are clearing it, is it more accurate to say that the true pass percentage is 40%, and not 62% as reported by the Department?

I also observed the rush to publish ‘breaking news’ immediately after the press meet, with some online content appearing even while the meet was still going on. But this is often nothing more than reproduction of the press releases of the government, without checking the facts, or asking if there’s more to a story than what we find in its press release.

This is not new, and Karnataka is not alone in doing this. This way of stating results -- without counting those who don’t reach a certain grade level at all -- is common across the country. It gives the wrong impression that we are doing reasonably well (60%+ in most cases), when in fact things are quite bad,

with fewer than half our children receiving a fair start in life through education.

Why do governments do this? The bland answer could be that the Education Department is only reporting the results of the exam, and in the strictest sense, its numbers are not incorrect. Perhaps. But it should also be noted that the government’s responsibility is to educate all children, and therefore the correct way to measure its performance is by looking at all children, not merely the ones in schools.

The difference is not small either, as we see in this case. The number of children who do not reach PUC at all is more than the number who passed this year! Going by those numbers, we should be paying as much attention to 17-year-olds who are not in PUC as we do to all those who are. And yet, there isn’t even a budgetary allocation for their welfare.

It’s almost as if we have only a Department of Schools, and not a Department of Education. The distinction makes all the difference to the lives of millions of young children.

Clearly, we need a degree of honesty in recognising the problem. But we can’t ignore the politics either. If a minister or the Education Secretary of a state were to announce at a press meet year after year that not even half the children in the state are getting educated, you can imagine what kind of publicity they’d receive for that.

But we have to summon the courage to move past that. Close your eyes and picture a young child. One of our children. And think of her future, and what we’re doing to it by accepting that she has a higher than 50% chance of not getting a proper education. By what measure of our own worth can we find that forgivable?

This is not a castigation of incumbents. Ministers today have inherited this problem, I realise. But there is one thing they can do -- they can try not to pass it on any further.

And there’s a little impetus handy as well. The Covid-19 moment has called a lot of established practices into question and forced people to rethink a lot of things. Education is at the top of that list, with more and more parents asking if we’ve completely lost the plot, bundling day-care and exams into a pale imitation of learning.

We must use the crisis to search for a better way, not only for those in schools, but for the equally large number that are not. Fortunately, we are also seeing an explosion of interest in re-imagining schools and also a visible push to create alternatives to schools. This is a chance to end the exclusion that so many children have faced from conventional paths to learning. All of us owe that to the child we see in our mind’s eye.

(The writer is an entrepreneur, activist and public thinker)