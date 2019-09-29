Hogging national limelight

The Dasara festival has a history of centuries. The historic festival which signifies the triumph of good over evil is being celebrated in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin.

The kings of Vijayanagar dynasty who were committed to the preservation of the Hindu culture commenced the nine-day Navaratri ceremony.

Starting with Navaratri (nine nights) and the last day being Vijayadashami, the festival mainly symbolises prosperity and vibrant culture of Karnataka.

Our state is all prepared to begin the celebration of 409th world-renowned “Naada Habba” Dasara festival with the blessings of the Goddess Chamundeshwari. Firstly, I offer my prayers to Chamundeshwari for safe and successful celebrations. I wish you all a prosperous and Happy Dasara.

The upcoming state festival reflects the glorious history of its people and culture. The most significant fact about the celebration is its relation to the marvellous Vijayanagara dynasty founded by warrior brothers Hakka-Bukka with the blessings of sage Vidyaranya on the banks of the Tungabhadra river.

Mahanavami Dibba and Hazara Rama Temple in Hampi testify to the splendid history of the festival. The beauty of the festival carved on the walls of Hampi structures which stand tall as the Unesco world heritage site.

Worshipping at the Virupaksha temple has persisted through the years even after Hampi had been reduced to ruins. We are forever indebted to Mysuru Wadiyars for reviving the grandeur of the festival after the fall of the Vijayanagar empire in 1565. Raja Wadiyar I (1578-1617) started the festival in Srirangapatna in 1610.

The credit for shifting the festival to Mysuru goes to Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. Also, in 1805, Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar enhanced the grandiose of the celebration by having a special durbar (royal assembly) at the Mysore Palace.

The durbar stood as a symbol of togetherness in celebrating the festival by inviting the masses, officials and special invitees.

It was a visual treat to watch the Maharaja inside the golden howdah during the procession. Prominent citizens used to wait to offer a basket of jasmine to the Maharaja along the roads during the procession. The procession of Maharaja is still vivid in the memory of many.

The tradition of Dasara celebration changed after the Union government decided to withdraw the privy purse of the Maharaja in 1970. From 1971, Dasara became a government affair.

As a result, Jayachamaraja Wadiyar placed the royal sword on the throne, instead of ascending the same. He continued with the same till his death in 1974.

Successive governments have left no stone unturned to make the festival a grand affair. With the arrangements and attractions we have, I hope we can have a record number of tourists this year.

This year, the illumination of the Mysuru city during the Dasara will present a new hue to give a unique look to the city.

A stretch of 75 km road and 91 circles of the historic city will be illuminated. I am pleased to say that the arrangement will be similar to Durga puja in West Bengal.

The city will be illuminated until the Theppotsava celebrations of Goddess Chamundeshwari at Devikere.

Besides, Dasara special events are lined up to enthral tourists throughout the 10-day fest. Tourists can have bird’s eye view of the city through Dasara Heli Rides; auto enthusiasts can participate in vintage car rally and racing events.

I urge people to enjoy the activities like Dasara Karnataka Book Exhibition, heritage Dasara, food mela, etc. Also, participate in Yoga Dasara to mark the spirituality globally and to celebrate the Mysuru city’s contribution to yoga.

I want farmers to benefit from the “Farmers’ Dasara” event where farmers can educate themselves on modern agricultural equipment, farming methods, zero investment etc. Also, different sports events will be organised for farmers who are the backbone of our country.

“Kavi Goshthi” will mark the richness of our language; hence, enthusiasts of Kannada literature can enjoy the event.

Also, a doyen of Kannada literary world S L Bhyrappa has accepted the invitation and inaugurated Dasara celebrations. I thank him wholeheartedly for inaugurating this world-famous event.

One of the highlights of this year’s festival is that my government has invited World Badminton Champion P V Sindhu to inaugurate the Yuva Dasara on October 1. I thank her for accepting the invitation to open Yuva Dasara amid her busy schedule. Also, I request youngsters to actively participate in Dasara Sports events from September 29 to October 8.

The Dasara veteran elephant, 59-year-old Arjuna, will be carrying the golden howdah weighing 750 kg on its back during the Jamboo Savari procession on the day of Vijayadashami on October 8.

Known for cleanliness

Not only for Dasara celebrations and palaces, but Mysuru city is also hogged national limelight for its cleanliness.

As per the Swachch Survekshan 2019, Mysuru ranked third in the overall national ranking with a five-star rating.

Mysuru has secured a total score of 4,379 out of 5,000 marks and improved its position to move up by five notches this year. Therefore, I sincerely request the people of the city and tourists to cooperate in maintaining the cleanliness of the beautiful city during the festival season.

Unfortunately, our brothers and sisters of North Karnataka and coastal Karnataka are undergoing insufferable difficulties due to devastating floods.

I pray to Goddess Chamundeshwari to give strength to people to overcome grief and pain. I assure that with the blessings of the almighty, my government is committed to improving the lives of people.

Once again, I wish you all a happy and prosperous Dasara, and I sincerely welcome you all to participate in the festival.

(Yediyurappa is Chief Minister, Karnataka)