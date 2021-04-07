Indo-Pak dialogue: Tame the spoilers

The Imran Khan cabinet’s reversal of the Pakistan Economic Coordination Committee’s decision to allow imports of cotton and sugar from India, which would have ended nearly two years of suspension of trade, indicates that the road to normalisation between the nuclear-armed rivals is paved with impediments.

In a context of conflict resolution where there are deep-seated societal reservations about dialogue, the viability of a top-down approach is predicated on a potent bottom-up strategy. Otherwise, it is easy for spoilers to challenge the top-down approach. The opposition of three ministers in Imran Khan’s cabinet to the resumption of partial trade with India is a manifestation of this reality. In the 1990s, when violence in Kashmir valley was at its peak, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari was known for her consistent hardline stance on PTV. Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, who is currently Pakistan’s Interior Minister, and quite popular for his acerbic humour, had embarrassed his government as a minister in 2006. During a visit of Kashmiri separatist leaders to Pakistan, which was facilitated by both India and Pakistan, Sheikh Rasheed boasted that he had given his farmhouse near Islamabad over to Kashmiri militants for arms training in the early 1990s.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who comes from a lineage of Sufi saints in the south-western Seraki-speaking Punjab province, has shown keenness to score brownie points rather than to exhibit diplomatic finesse. One of his fatal mistakes as foreign minister was when he publicly criticised the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for not acceding to Pakistan’s request to call the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Foreign Ministers’ meet to criticise India’s revocation of Article 370. Qureshi was criticised for jeopardising Pakistan’s interests with one of its time-tested allies, which is also the de facto leader of the Islamic world.

Unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has near-complete control over the polity as the country’s elected leader, the reality in Pakistan is understandably more complex. Pakistan’s army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa retires in 2022, and Prime Minister Imran Khan has a mandate till 2023. The prevailing opposition in some significant segments of Pakistan to dialogue with India, which is exploited by the spoilers, needs to be unpacked and addressed strategically as this will outlast the current dispensation.

One aspect is the fear of demographic change in J&K in the post-Article 370 landscape. The practical reality is that no national party in India can politically afford to call for reversing the revocation of Article 370. What Moeed Yusuf, Pakistan’s de facto National Security Adviser, said in an interview may provide a middle path to both countries. He had implicitly stated that revocation of Article 370 per se matters little to Pakistan as it is part of the Indian Constitution and clarified that Pakistan’s opposition is based on fear that “a demographic change will be attempted after revoking (Article) 370.”

Evidence since the revocation of Article 370 is that no outsider has bought land in J&K. As per the new rules extant in what’s now a Union Territory, “people who have been living in J&K for 15 years, those who have studied for 7 years, or appeared in Class 10/12 examination from an educational institution in the region, as well as their children, are eligible for domicile.” Around 3.1 lakh certificates were issued to the dependents/holders of erstwhile Permanent Resident (PR) status of Jammu & Kashmir. A total of around 35 lakh applications for domicile certificates have been received and out of these, 32 lakh were accepted, around two lakh applications, which lacked the prescribed documents, were rejected. Only about one lakh people, who did not have PR status earlier, have been given domicile, and all of these had longstanding resident status in J&K. Thus, prima facie, the facts on the ground do not give credence to the charge that demographic change is being effected in J&K post-Article 370 revocation. This reality needs to filter across the border.

Another aspect is to inoculate efforts toward normalisation of ties from the electronic media. As soon as the decision to import sugar and cotton was announced by Pakistan, some Indian TV channels attributed it to the weakness of the Pakistani economy. This is coupled with opposition to dialogue with India in the heartland of Pakistan’s Punjab province, which needs to be addressed in a more strategic manner. The bulk of migration of Muslims in 1947 -- including of some prominent Pakistani icons such as singer Malika Pukhraj, economist Mahbub ul Haq, who is known for his work at the UNDP introducing the concept of Human Development Index, and former Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Chief Air Marshal Asghar Khan -- took place from the southern part of J&K to Pakistan -- the highest outside East Punjab. Some 1.5 million people living in the Punjab province of Pakistan are descendants of migrants from this area. The contesting position of the two countries on J&K has kept the institutionalised trauma of the Partition riots alive for them, unlike for other categories of refugee families on either side.

In this context, a low-hanging fruit is the opening up of the Suchetgarh (Jammu)-Sialkot (Pakistani Punjab) route for movement of families with a J&K connection. This could help reduce some of the misconceptions of Punjabi Muslims about J&K. It will also showcase J&K’s huge diversity -- ethnic, regional as well as religious. At the same time, there will be more awareness in Pakistani Punjab about the 1947 en masse migration of Hindus and Sikhs from Pakistan-controlled J&K, whose descendants now live in Jammu and Delhi. They will find a similar institutionalised trauma of the Partition riots that exists among Hindus and Sikh refugee families.

By factoring in the role of spoilers, including a polarising media, the two countries should work to create simultaneous top-down and bottom-up strategies that could complement each other to create a more amicable environment for making progress on contested issues.

(The writer is the author of ‘Across the LoC’, published by Columbia University Press)