It’s time to strike against Maoists

A series of setbacks for the outlawed Maoists in the Left-wing extremist-affected states of Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Maharashtra in recent months has put them on the back foot forcing them to hunt for safe havens in other places after vacating their bases which are now under incessant attack by security forces. Obviously, the intelligence machinery of the forces is working overtime and the operations launched on the basis of pinpoint information are yielding results.

In Chhattisgarh this year, while Lakhma Kawasi, a top Maoist leader carrying a Rs 3 lakh reward, was killed in an encounter in the jungles near Tumakpal village in Dantewada on March 1, two women Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the jungles near Jabeli village in Bijapur district two days earlier. Six Maoists, including four women, were killed in an encounter in Sukma on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border when personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (141 Battalion) along with elite Greyhounds commandos of Telangana and District Reserve Guards of Chhattisgarh launched a combing operation on a tip-off in Pesallapadu forests on December 31 last. A top Maoist leader Madhu is suspected to have been killed in the operation.

Prashant Bose alias Kishanda, founding member of the Maoist Communist Centre of India which subsequently merged with the People’s War Group to form the Communist Party of India (Maoist), was arrested by the Jharkhand police on November 12. Five others, including his wife Sheila Marandi, were arrested along with him in Sarai Kalan under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Another big blow was the killing of Milind Teltumbde, central committee member of CPI (M) along with 25 others in Mardintola forests of Gadchiroli in Maharashtra on November 13, by the elite C-60 commandos and the Special Action Team of Maharashtra police in a 10-hour-long encounter. Teltumbde carried a reward of Rs 50 lakh on his head while two other divisional commanders among those killed – Mahesh alias Shivajirao Gota and Lokesh alias Mangu Madkam – carried a reward of Rs 16 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, respectively. About 100 Maoists were undergoing training deep in the jungle.

Another top Maoist commander Saket alias Bhaskar Nureti of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) was killed in an encounter with District Reserve Guards on November 15 in Banhker forests of Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh. With the backbone broken, the Maoists, in a rare gesture, admitted to having suffered heavy losses in recent months. A report prepared by the military commission of the Maoists states that between December 2020 and September 2021, Maoists lost 116 of their comrades. Add to this the 27 Maoists killed in November (till 25) alone and the figure touches 143. The report states that 78 of them were killed in Dandakaranya region of Bastar, 12 on the Andhra-Odisha border, 10 in Bihar-Jharkhand, seven in Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh zone, six in Telangana and four in Odisha. Among those killed were 34 women cadres of the PLGA.

Apart from those killed in operations by the security forces, some of the top leaders - Haribhushan alias Yapa Narayan, Purnendu Shekhar Mukherjee, Akki Raju Hargopal, Narendra Singh and Katti Mohan Rao - succumbed to various ailments. It speaks volumes for the stranglehold that the security forces had around the jungles where the ailing leaders were camping and were denied access to hospitals or doctors for treatment. Surveillance on hospitals scared them so much that they never ventured out of the jungles. Virtually bereft of any worthwhile leadership, the rank and file were in disarray. Of the 24 members of the politburo and central committee, six died and two surrendered while most others beyond the age of 60 are ailing. The report also reveals that the Maoists carried out nearly 300 attacks on security forces in which the forces lost 66 personnel while 85 were wounded.

Lowest ebb

With their morale at its lowest ebb, it is time to launch relentless attacks on their camping sites which are usually located deep in the jungles and are inaccessible to the security forces. The jungles provide safe sanctuary as they can be alerted well in time by sentries posted hundreds of metres away when security forces venture into the jungles.

Saranda forest in Saraikela Kharsawan district of Jharkhand was a stronghold of the Maoists where security forces feared to tread. Forces that ventured into the jungles had to retreat with heavy casualties. A massive operation that was launched by joint forces of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) battalions, its elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action, better known as COBRA battalion, Jharkhand police and its anti-Naxal commando unit - the Jharkhand Jaguars - penetrated the jungle from different directions and killed 12 Maoists, thus liberating the Serenda forests.

Similar operations need to be launched by deploying forces around jungles where they are known to take refuge. Especially where the jungles cut into neighbouring states, a well-coordinated strategy with their counterparts in those states could yield the desired results. The Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, emphasised this aspect in a meeting of the Chief Ministers of LWE-affected states which was chaired by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in September last. Addressing the meeting, Shah said that over 16,000 civilian lives have been lost due to Maoist extremism in the last 40 years.

Recent trends indicate that Maoist extremism is on its way out. Out of 96 districts of 10 states that were affected by extremism in 2010, 70 remain affected. Of these, 25 districts are of serious concern and account for 85% of violence. Overall incidents of Maoist violence declined from 2,258 in 2009 to just 665 in 2020 while deaths came down to 183 last year from 1,005 in 2010. The depleting strength of the Maoists, the vacuum in the top leadership coupled with the surrender of several of their ranks and their low morale due to the recent setbacks provide a fertile ground for the security forces to go all out against the Maoists and put an end to this menace once for all.

(The writer is former Inspector General of Police, CRPF)