Reform panel, process first

The Ministry of Home Affairs recently constituted a five-member committee to look into the three important criminal law codes in the country— the Indian Penal Code, Evidence Act and the Code of Criminal Procedure — and suggest changes to them. All of these laws are colonial-era legislations drafted by the British in the late 19th century. These laws need to be reformed to keep up with modern social norms. The recent rulings against Section 377 and Section 497 of the IPC bear testament to this need. So, why does everybody seem to have a problem with the present reform committee? Why have many former judges, administrators and lawyers written against it? Why are students protesting against this committee?

Lack of representation

According to the 2011 Census, barely 10% of the Indian population speaks English. Most Indians live not in metropolitan cities but in villages and small towns. A majority of them don’t come from privileged backgrounds. The pandemic has upended their lives, decimated their livelihoods and made them more vulnerable than ever to unemployment, homelessness, and destitution. The huge migrant crisis that we saw at the start of the lockdown is but one example. In these circumstances, it is next to impossible to hold any sort of consultative process by October 10, the stated deadline for public consultation.

To make matters worse, the consultation is happening exclusively online, with questionnaires being made available only in English. We need representation from lawyers and judges practicing in the trial courts, social welfare organisations working at the grassroots level, and other experts familiar with the workings of the law in rural areas, not just a few academics from Delhi. Unless this exercise is postponed, all these voices will go unheard and the views of only the most privileged, English-speaking, urban elite will be represented.

The poor and vulnerable are most often the victims of violent crimes and face the full brunt of our legal system, too. Police brutality, torture, harassment, and discrimination are experienced more frequently by the most disadvantaged sections of society. The Evidence Act and the Code of Criminal Procedure are the sources of many civil liberties that protect and safeguard their rights. It would be a matter of grave injustice to change them without holding adequate consultations to properly understand and account for their lived experiences. The situation in New Delhi is completely different from that in Darbhanga, Mathura, or Udupi. Expecting a committee sitting and staffed with people from New Delhi to be able to effectively consider the requirements and demands of those across the entire nation, that too in just six months, is patently absurd.

Another issue with the committee is that it has absolutely no diversity. It is 2020. How is it that there is not a single woman in a committee with such an important mandate? The committee will be considering issues such as the criminalisation of marital rape, the suitability of gender-neutral provisions, and several other provisions in the Evidence Act and the CrPC, and it is absolutely necessary that women’s perspectives be involved in the deliberations of the committee. The crime of adultery was recently struck down by the Supreme Court because it treated women as the property of their husbands and fathers. In the past, when women were completely excluded from the law-making process, regressive notions like this and others regarding the chastity of a woman and her personal autonomy were codified into the law. One might think that an expert panel would take into account the needs of all sections of society, but it is clear from our past experience that we cannot rely on these so-called experts. The Mathura rape case in 1972, for instance, is one example of the many times in recent history that women have been let down by institutions dominated by men.

It’s not just women that have been excluded from this process, but also those from the scheduled castes and tribes, transgender persons, and those from religious minorities. The law affects every community differently. For instance, the weight of S.377, before it was struck down, was borne exclusively by those from the LGBTQIA community. Similarly, laws against caste harassment, police brutality, and religious sentiments are all experienced differently depending upon the socio-economic background of a person. Excluding these voices from the deliberations and discussions involved in the overhauling of our criminal system will result in the perpetuation of harmful societal attitudes and biases.

Transparency

The other major issue with the committee is that nobody knows why it has been constituted or what its goals are. In a substantial deviation from standard practice, the Ministry of Home Affairs has not published the terms of reference of this committee. It’s also quite surprising that the need to reforming our criminal law codes was felt only now, deep in the middle of a pandemic that has locked down most of the country. Should reform of our laws happen in such circumstances and in such an abrupt manner?

The last time the government attempted an exercise of this sort was in 2000, with the Justice Malimath Committee, and that committee took three years to submit its report. In these circumstances, how can a five-member committee that cannot move out of their offices in Delhi be expected to hold effective consultations in six months? It becomes, therefore, all the more important for the citizens of the country to be informed of every step in the process, including the reasons behind the constitution of the committee, the manner in which its members were selected, and its objectives. Many academics, lawyers and former judges have already written to the committee pointing out similar issues, but there has been no response.

The path forward is clear: First, this exercise must be postponed to a later time when more people can effectively participate in the consultation process; second, the committee must be reconstituted, with a more diverse set of members who represent a wide variety of interests; third, the terms of reference, the goals and objectives, and the reason for constituting the committee right now must be made public by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The members presently on the committee also have a moral duty towards their fellow citizens to recuse themselves from this process until the Ministry of Home Affairs fixes these glaring issues.

As law students, we are taught about the power of the law to effect broad social changes. Our Constitution, for instance, guarantees equality, liberty, and freedom to live a life of dignity to every citizen. Unless the issues afflicting the committee are rectified, the constitutional mandate of substantive equality and justice will remain unfulfilled. It has been over 100 years since our criminal laws were enacted, and we are still fighting the prejudices and biases that were written into the law then. It would be a matter of grave injustice to both our fellow citizens and to posterity if we were to incorporate further inequities into the law.

(The writer is a student at NLSIU, Bengaluru)