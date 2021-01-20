Trust in democracy’s institutions

The effective functioning of democracy is predicated on the prevalence of the concept of constitutional justice. The deliberate affixation of ‘constitutional’ to the texture of justice delinks and protects Indian democracy from a slide towards majoritarianism. Absolute adherence to constitutional justice has thus far defied those who had predicted the doom and implosion of the Union of India, given that hundreds of heterogeneous and diverse princely states and provinces had combined to form the sovereign. The repeated emphasis on the integrative principle of ‘unity in diversity’ helped the nation overcome latent socio-economic-religious inequities that existed naturally in such a vast and diverse land. Importantly, diversities also extended to the realm of ‘opinions’ and those were afforded equal dignity and rights.

The Indian justice system includes multiple specialised institutions/agencies and processes that are interlinked and work in tandem to deliver the promised constitutional rights, liberties and freedoms. At an oversimplified level, the citizenry banks on the retention of constitutional fair play, accommodation and the moral spirit in the workings of the country’s lawmakers, law enforcers and the law interpreters as public differences of ‘opinion’ are both necessary and healthy to ensure that the nation takes the continuous path towards optimum ‘inclusive’ growth and progress. But perceptions about the efficacy and fairness of the justice system (executive, legislative and judiciary) in a plural society will vary dramatically, depending on the region and the individual specificities of the people, to whom the question is addressed. Besides conforming to constitutional and basic human values, these disagreements and dissent has an endemic correlation to the overall health of democracy, as it tends to promote the vital ingredients of transparency, debate and integrity in the overall justice system over the long run.

However, an independent and outsider view of Indian democracy has signalled concerns, with India slipping 10 ranks to the 51st place in the Global Democracy Index. The principal reasons attributed to the worrying decline are ‘the democratic regression’ and ‘an erosion of civil liberties in the country.’ Given the umbilical cord between democracy and the perceived ‘sense of justice’ prevailing in the country, it is indeed a matter of introspection. Internally, this breakdown in trust about our governance systems and institutions is manifest in the common perceptions about our political classes (legislative) and the policing forces (executive), especially amongst the most marginalised, vulnerable and discriminated sections of society.

The currency of trust for the common citizen towards any institution is weighed in the ascribing of the ‘right intentions’ toward the affected citizenry and on the perception of independence and competence of the said institution to do the ‘right thing’ always. It had taken four senior judges of the Supreme Court (including one, who went on to become Chief Justice of India) to sound the warning note when they themselves stated about the judiciary: “Unless this institution [Supreme Court] is preserved and it maintains its equanimity, democracy will not survive in this country, or any country. The survival of a democracy, it is said, the hallmark of a good democracy, is an independent and impartial judge.”

The import of the flagged concerns was beyond the usual grouse of pendency of cases, unfilled vacancies or the cumbersome legal processes. The senior-most judges had tellingly forewarned, “We are left with no choice except to communicate it to the nation that, please take care of the institution and take care of the nation.” The honourable judges themselves had articulated the morass surrounding the institution, which was only spoken in murmurs or felt subliminally till then.

One recent example of this distrust is visible in the ongoing farmers’ protest, where the wary farmers refused to seek judicial recourse, never asked for any mediation, and ultimately rejected the route completely. Beyond their concerns over the composition of any committee, the urgency of the courts to mediate (when unasked), as opposed to fast-tracking pending pleas for ascertaining the constitutionality of the three laws, has not helped the optics surrounding the matter, or the perceptions about the institution, amongst the aggrieved farmers. In a time when dissent and disagreement with the government is deliberately equated to disrespecting the country, the judicial realm should have been the natural recourse to seek protection and support.

Almost all institutions have come under varying degrees of suspicion for lack of independence, political interference, media pressures or other extraneous considerations, and that does not augur well for democracy. This is not a new phenomenon and such institutional compromise did occur earlier also (the Emergency, as a prime example). However, the overall perception has deteriorated again in the recent past. Equally, dissenting for the sake of dissent makes the more substantive dissent lose its value. Herein, caution should be exercised by the political parties who are dissenting. But there is no denying the reduction of space for essential dissent, as the constitutional framework of institutional checks-and-balances, which deliberately triggered healthy and necessary clashes, is almost invisible. The casual slamming of ‘anti-national’ or ‘sedition’ onto any contrarian opinions militates against the multiplicity of India and its ‘unity in diversity’ amongst the nearly 1.4 billion people.

Today, more than ever, the institutions of our democracy need to reflect upon their actions and reactions and win back that crucial trust of the disaffected citizenry (even if in minority), and not demand trust. Historically, the judiciary has taken independent and restorative calls to protect the hallowed constitutional morality and ensured the trust of the citizenry in its justice system.

(The writer is former Lt Gov of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Puducherry)