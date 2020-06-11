We’re all implicated 

Any essay that would be written on India a few years hence cannot ignore reference to the present day pandemic that has laid siege to our lives. And it is incomplete without dwelling in depth the defining images of these times. The gaunt faces of famished, desperate men and women, fleeing from cities, trudging along the highways and railway tracks with children in arms and their bare belongings on their heads, and ghastly pictures of many of them, perishing from hunger and thirst and accidents on their long march home are hard to forget.

It’s a tragic but heroic tale of resilience -- a determined saga of sullen dispossessed people, of stoic courage who eschewed violence and protest.

Even under such extreme hardships, they showed rare dignity and magnanimity. One can only see nobility in that spirit.

Juxtaposed is the other contrasting picture -- of a gross, vulgar, complacent, self-engrossed middle class, the new bourgeois India, confined and content in the comfort of their homes, enclosing themselves in their snug social bubbles, drowning themselves in social media -- sharing recipes, cures by quacks for fighting the virus, watching movies of mush and muck, wallowing in films of mythology and macho jingoism, exchanging gossip of Bollywood stars and their silly fashions during the lockdown, taking part in inane rituals to drive out the virus by invoking gods and spirits even as they watched through their windows the march of the forsaken as they wound past under their gaze to their distant homes. An imaginary world was the best anaesthetic to shut out the grim reality outside.

And the day cannot end for the modern Indian without the daily dose of high octane raucous television news, almost a prescriptive ‘night cap’ under the spell of rabid anchors whipping up and polarising the sentiments of its bored audience -- for whom whether the events unfolding on their screen during the news hour, be it the heart-rending mass exodus of migrants or an encounter with terrorists or skirmishes with soldiers on the borders with Pakistan or China, seem like any other Bollywood movie.

And superimposed above those images -- one tragic, and the other pathetic -- are daily visuals of pompous, bumbling leaders in the government, both at the Centre and the states, talking and acting at cross purposes and wreaking havoc on the lives of the poor. They issued diktats impetuously and imperiously, impervious to the misery that befell on the lives and livelihoods of the poor. They strutted about haranguing people and seemed like stuffed and hollow men tilting at the windmills.

Future historians may very well wonder and ask, when there were no raging battles, aerial bombings, there was no foreign invasion, the country was not in a civil war, why did the country witness an exodus of fleeing labourers on a magnitude that you only saw in war-ravaged countries of the Middle East and Africa. How and why did its leaders bungle and inflict such calamity on their own people and trigger a migration that no other country in the world, rich or poor, witnessed? They will be tempted to ask, why did India resemble a ‘failed state’?

We are preparing to send a man into space, we are evacuating thousands back home by aeroplanes and by ships from distant lands, we are one of the largest producers of milk and vegetables and poultry and meat in the world and our granaries are full, we are proud of our railways -- though creaking, it is still one of the biggest networks in the world and somehow miraculously ferries every year over eight billion passengers to every nook and corner of this country with the cheapest fares in the world. And yet, with all those bounteous resources, we seem totally inept and we cannot get our act together to feed and take our migrant workers home.

Is it lack of empathy for the poor? Or is it wanton cruel pranks by the leaders who are intoxicated by power, reminding us of Shakespeare’s words, “As flies to wanton boys are we to th’ gods. They kill us for their sport.”

Unlikely. There are likely other reasons why this government acted so irrationally during the pandemic. Like Marie Antoinette, they never really saw the migrants. Our leaders seem to be living in a cloud cuckoo land. They are increasingly mistaking the make-believe world painted for them by their cronies and their social media for the real India. Glitzy slogans and hoardings, sycophants and courtiers create an opaque vision. It obfuscates the writing on the wall. The leader becomes delusional and believes himself to be infallible.

The bureaucrats, the politicians at the state and Centre are guilty. They are of the moment. They come and go. But can we condone ourselves? Did we show courage and take up the cause of the migrant workers -- we who live out of the sweat and labour of these millions of migrants, whom we ignored by shutting one eye? The politician is me in the mirror.

He panders to us. We are all implicated. Haven’t we gone along with the ‘system’ as usurpers and rent-seekers aided by fortuitous circumstances of our birth, our education, our jobs and connections? Haven’t we acquiesced and hoisted these politicians onto the throne? Haven’t we cheered those who rule us to perpetuate these inequities -- some of us tacitly and many of us lustily?

As Ralph Waldo Emerson said speaking of American society 150 years ago, “The sins of our trade belong to no class, no individual. One plucks, one distributes, one eats. Everybody partakes, everybody confesses...yet none feels himself accountable. He did not create the abuse.”