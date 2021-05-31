Yediyurappa will have a say

There is speculation in Karnataka about replacing Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa (BSY as he is known popularly) following demand by his detractors for a change of leadership. The most recent of such demands were articulated by a couple of his own ministerial and legislator colleagues who tried rather unsuccessfully to raise the issue with the party high command.

Earlier, a visit to Delhi by BSY’s trusted Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Vijayendra, BSY’s son and party vice president, was also seen as speculation for change of leadership, though the two of them vehemently denied it. Maybe such demands for change of Chief Minister is to be seen in the larger context of the special circumstances under which BSY was made Chief Minister in 2019 by the party violating its own unwritten rule that leaders above 75 years should not hold ministerial positions. But that was a concession made to reward BSY for his successful ‘operation Kamala’ to bring the party to power, toppling the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

Yet another reason for the frequent rise of the issue of leadership change lies in BSY’s inability to contain factionalism within the party with senior leaders like Basanagouda Patil Yatanal, who was minister in Vajpayee’s cabinet, frequently opposing his continuance as CM. What has perhaps added grist to the demand for change, is BSY’s inability to wrest the Maski assembly byelection seat recently from the Congress, though he succeeded in ensuring the victory of the party candidates in the other two byelections.

Maski was a constituency where Yediyurappa’s son Vijayendra had supervised the entire byelection process including candidate selection and campaign management. The Belgaum Lok Sabha seat also was won by BJP but with a small margin. BSY’s detractors perhaps see a weakening of the hold of the father-son duo over the party and feel emboldened to raise the issue again.

It is however imperative to look at the issue in the larger context of the reality of caste politics operating in the state. It is very well known that the Lingayat community, of which Yediyurappa is a long-standing dominant leader, and which accounts for about 17% of the population of the state, has had an array of strong leaders from within the community who donned the office of chief ministership, starting from B D Jatti, S Nijalingappa, Veerendra Patil, S R Bommai, J H Patel and presently Yediyurappa.

Additionally, Yediyurappa has a few positives going in his favour despite his age. The most important of it is a fact that he worked hard for years, since his days in Jan Sangh, to build the BJP in the state, along with the late Ananth Kumar. In his political career, Yediyurappa has not only established himself as a durable leader but also identified himself with the farmers. He took up their cause, be it when he was in the Opposition or as head of the government; he was the first CM to have presented a `farmers budget’, an idea followed later by many chief ministers in other states.

Corruption cases

As for his negatives, it must be underlined that BSY is a controversial leader, mired in corruption cases and misuse of power. He is also perceived to be blatantly promoting dynastic politics in the state by bringing in his sons into politics, with frequent accusations of his son Vijayendra, becoming a power centre. People and partymen also detest the manner in which BSY’s family members frequently interfere in the political and governmental affairs. In fact, this is one of the issues his detractors, like Yatnal, keep raising.

Many ministers among Yediyurappa’s loyalists believe that the change of chief ministership may not happen as the state is facing a severe second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. But, paradoxically for the same reason, some, both within the government and in the BJP high command, feel the need for a younger, more energetic leader as the head of the government to steer the state out of difficult times, with health experts predicting a third wave around October-November.

There are also some reports that Yediyurappa too is realising the possibility of his being eased out of office. However, if the change is to be effected in the near future, it may happen by ensuring an honourable exit for BSY by agreeing to some of his wishes, which may include appointing a person of his choice as CM, elevating his son Vijayendra to the position of either Deputy Chief Minister or state party president. BSY himself may be made Governor of a nearby state.

The party may be forced to keep in mind the caste factor and Yeddyurappa’s stature in the party, leave alone the kind of political nuisance he can create, like he did in the past, in deciding on the choice of his successor. This may include whether to allow the post to be with the powerful Lingayat community itself or to elevate to the post of the CM a seasoned and experienced Vokkaliga leader to counter the Congress which is headed by the Vokkaliga strongman D K Shivkumar.

It is also possible that the BJP leadership may spring a surprise, as it has done in the past, and choose a leader from the Scheduled Caste background, like Deputy Chief Minister Govinda Karajol, a loyalist of BSY. If this is done, the party would ensure that it has kept in mind the need for bolstering its position among the SC, STs to face the Assembly elections successfully in 2023. The name of Pralhad Joshi, a Union minster, is also doing rounds. The party may move cautiously on the issue. Surely, Karnataka politics is poised for an interesting phase amidst the raging pandemic.

(The writer is former Professor of Political Science, Bangalore University and former Senior Fellow, ICSSR, New Delhi)