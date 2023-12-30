Make it a walkable city 

This is frankly not just a question of power lines alone. Bengalurueans deserve 14,000 km of walkable footpaths, i.e., covering every street in every neighbourhood. There has to be accountability for street construction and maintenance from a public safety perspective, whether it is tripping, falling into drains due to broken or missing cover slabs, or fatalities due to potholes or naked power cables. The core issue is that roads and public spaces in Bengaluru are treated as civil engineering projects. We need roads and public spaces to be designed, not just built, because it is urban design that will make our roads and public spaces centric rather than concrete-centric. We also need a greater number of citizen women planners, designers, and engineers to design and build our cities for them to be equitable and empathetic.