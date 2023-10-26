Make job market more inclusive

Inclusivity has long been hailed as the cornerstone of any progressive society. However, as we assess the employment ecosystem in India, it appears to have overlooked a significant portion of our population—persons with disabilities. As we delve into the present status of disabled people in India’s job market, we uncover a complex tapestry of challenges, a world of untapped potential, and the beacon of hope represented by initiatives like the NCPEDP-LTIMindtree Helen Keller Awards.
At the all-India level, 36 per cent of the total disabled people are employed. Among male disabled persons, 47 per centare working, while among female disabled individuals, only 23 per cent are part of the workforce, according to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. These figures underscore the disparity between genders in disability employment, emphasising the urgent need for more inclusive policies. However, rural India shows some promise, with 25 per cent of female disabled individuals participating in the workforce, while in urban areas, the corresponding figure drops to 16 per cent.
According to the latest workforce data reported by Nifty 50 constituent companies as part of their annual disclosures, the situation remains grim, according to an analysis. Only five out of 50 companies have more than 1 per cent of people with disabilities on their rolls, with four of them being public sector companies. It’s worth noting that public sector companies are required to reserve 4 per cent of all jobs for disabled people in compliance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 (RPwDA), a target that all the analysed companies fall short of.
In a research paper titled Moving Beyond Compliance: Inclusion of Persons With Disabilities in Business (2019), published by Oxfam India in collaboration with the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP), the findings indicated that low literacy levels, lack of access to skills and technology, ignorance, misinformation, prejudice, access to information on job opportunities, and inadvertent exclusion are significant challenges faced by persons with disabilities in seeking employment. The study also highlighted various hurdles faced by them in their employment, such as ineffective integration processes, limited career growth, skill-related job losses, inadequate grievance mechanisms, poor job identification, unsuitable work assignments, lack of workplace accessibility, insufficient budget allocation for disability-related technology, and a tendency to limit inclusion efforts to CSR.
Addressing these challenges requires a fundamental shift in perspective and practice within the government and corporate sectors. It necessitates the recognition that disabled individuals bring valuable skills, unique perspectives, and a strong work ethic to the table. Overcoming the hurdle of attitude demands a commitment to changing workplace cultures, fostering empathy, and championing diversity and inclusion.
One effective means of achieving this transformation is through the practice of reasonable accommodation, making necessary adjustments to the workplace environment and job duties to enable disabled employees to perform their tasks effectively. This can encompass a range of measures, from providing assistive technologies to accommodating flexible work hours.
Additionally, organisations must undertake awareness and sensitization programmes to combat stereotypes against disabled individuals. Changing perceptions is only the first step towards fostering a more inclusive work environment.
The private sector should actively implement the provisions of the RPwDA 2016 and provide reasonable accommodations to disabled employees. Mandatory reporting on the hiring and inclusion of disabled individuals can ensure accountability.
As India establishes itself as a hub for startups and entrepreneurship, it is essential to focus on self-employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities. This needs substantial investment. Customised training schemes and initiatives aimed at enhancing skills can provide disabled individuals with the tools necessary for success in the job market. The significant pool of employable disabled individuals should be tapped into through specific efforts, vocational training, and programmes designed for skill enhancement.
Empowering individuals with disabilities to choose between remote and in-office work recognises their diverse capabilities and needs. Rather than assuming remote work is the sole solution, it’s important to provide choices and decision-making power. To achieve this, organisations should adopt accessible communication tools and provide comprehensive training to all employees. This approach promotes inclusivity and respects individual preferences, allowing disabled individuals to thrive in a workspace that aligns with their unique needs and talents.
The present status of people with disabilities in India’s employment ecosystem is a mixed bag of challenges and opportunities. But there are promising initiatives and the potential of disabled individuals to contribute meaningfully to society and the economy.
(The writer is Executive Director, National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People)