Make job market more inclusive

According to the latest workforce data reported by Nifty 50 constituent companies as part of their annual disclosures, the situation remains grim, according to an analysis. Only five out of 50 companies have more than 1 per cent of people with disabilities on their rolls, with four of them being public sector companies. It’s worth noting that public sector companies are required to reserve 4 per cent of all jobs for disabled people in compliance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 (RPwDA), a target that all the analysed companies fall short of.